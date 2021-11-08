How to Visit Cabo San Lucas Like a Celebrity

Mexico is a celebrity destination, and Cabo San Lucas may be the hottest hotspot of them all. Want the full VIP experience? We got the top tips from experts who know what it takes to have the most memorable possible getaway

If you've ever flipped through the pages of PEOPLE — or followed any celebrity on Instagram — you're likely familiar with Los Cabos, Mexico.

The area of Mexico's Baja California Sur (which is comprised of two main areas, San José del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas) is sunny nearly every day of the year; when you add that to its quick 2.5 hour flying time from L.A., it's easy to see why it's become one of the top celeb destinations on the planet. (In fact, one of the area's most popular resorts, Las Ventanas al Paraiso, estimates they've "probably accommodated more celebrities than any other resort in the world.")

With tons of direct flights from all over the U.S. and all types of resorts to choose from, it's not hard to plan your own celeb-worthy vacation. But you'll want to make the most of your trip while you're there, so we spoke to experts from some of the most A-list-loved hotels and the Los Cabos tourism board, to ensure you visit like a frequent flyer (no private jet needed).

Cabo like a celeb Kristin Cavallari in Cabo San Lucas | Credit: Kristin Cavallari Instagram

What's the best time to visit Cabo?

Though Cabo technically has a short rainy season in the fall, the area averages around 10 inches of precipitation for the entire year, meaning there's never a bad time to visit. But winter into spring tends to have the most pleasant weather, as well as the most opportunities for a jaw-dropping whale sighting.

Cabo Adventures, which specializes in tours and experiences that highlight many of the area's natural wonders (as well as encourage natural conservation) recommends booking a trip starting in mid-November if you'd like to swim with whale sharks, while the best humpback whale season is from December to April (and they can be spotted from the company's beachfront camel rides — or even from your own balcony! — if you're not into boating.)

Of course, many stars take private sailing charters out to one of the area's most recognizable landmarks, "El Arco," which Cabo Adventures recommends doing in the spring and summer months to see the most vibrant marine life.

Cabo like a celeb A sailing excursion with Cabo Adventures by the Arch | Credit: Courtesy Cabo Adventures

What's the best way to spend a long weekend in Cabo?

Since stars often hit the beach for a long weekend, you might as well plan a three-day trip worthy of a quick private jet jaunt. Once you've got your accommodations all set, you can schedule a few excursions to give you the full experience of the area.

Sandra de la Garza, the public relations manager for the Los Cabos tourism board, lays out her ideal three-day itinerary. "On day one, sail across the sea of Cortez ... snorkel or paddle board, or just soak up the sun on the boat while feeling the nice ocean breeze," she suggests. "Day two, visit San José del Cabo Gallery District: visit galleries, check out the souvenir shops, explore The San José del Cabo Mission Church, and finally end your day at one of the many local restaurants. Day three, cooking lessons at Huerta Los Tamarindos, where you pick your vegetables from the farms, then use them to make a fresh and organic dish for lunch with the help of the experts!"

Of course, the many hotels in the area have plenty of activities to keep you on site, so you hardly have to leave the pool. At Zadún, you can enlist an on-site naturalist from Jean Michel Cousteau's Ambassadors of the Environment program to take you birdwatching or stargazing. Esperanza will host a guided tequila or mezcal tasting in your villa. And Nobu will set up a beach bonfire so you can enjoy a meal oceanside.

Cabo like a celeb Eva Longoria in Cabo | Credit: Eva Longoria Baston Instagram

What are the "hidden gems" of the area?

It's no surprised that the place that gave Sammy Hagar the name for his "Cabo Wabo" tequila and cantinas is known for its lively nightlife scene, but there's plenty of places to go off the beaten path for a more deluxe experience.

De la Garza recommends a getaway to Sol de Mayo Waterfall, one of the rare instances of running water in the super-dry environment of Baja California Sur. "Here in this canyon you will find not only that but ponds where you can swim, and a 5-meter waterfall enclosed by the outstanding Fox Canyon," she says.

You can also grab a meal at Flora Farms, a celeb fave destination (Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo got married there, and Busy Philipps made it the spot for her 40th birthday party) that feels like a hideaway because of its remote location in the hills outside of town.

Or surprise yourself by peeling yourself away from the pool to enjoy the Thursday art walk in San José del Cabo. Grab a glass of wine, peruse works from local talent and even try your hand at some art yourself: Patricia Mendoza Gallery hosts paint-and-sip nights guided by one of their resident artists.

Hotel Nobu Los Cabos Nobu Hotel in Los Cabos | Credit: Victor Elias Photography/Nobu Hotels

What's best to eat and drink?

"Any farm to table dish as they're delicious and come straight from one of the local organic farms," recommends de la Garza. "Besides this, Los Cabos is also known for fishing, so you will be able to find many fresh fish like tuna or mahi mixed with recently harvested vegetables."

She also suggests Damiana Liqueur, a light herbal-based liqueur from Mexico made with the local damiana herb. "It mixes well with other flavors but also tastes great as a shooter," she explains. "The bottle is uniquely shaped and is modeled after an Incan Goddess."

If you're particularly interested in local flavors (beyond the aforementioned Cabo Wabo), Zadún offers an "agave journey" through Mexico to introduce guests to agave spirits beyond well-known tequila and mezcal (they vary regionally; bacanora is from Sonora, for instance, while Chiapas makes pox). "People are always surprised to discover an alternate world to Tequila or Mezcal, which opens their mind and palate to taste various other spirits that can touch the soul," says Gabriel Reynoso, the hotels' beverage manager.

Alkemia Spa Alkemia Spa at Zadún | Credit: Courtesy Zadun

And what if I truly want the VIP experience at a hotel?

Many of the high-end hotels have dedicated butlers that are experts in enabling your whims — and that includes those of your kids and pets. You can text them at any time to enlist their help coming up with the most relaxing, romantic or memorable experience you can think of. (Perhaps a candlelit dinner to propose to an HGTV star?)

At some places, that includes even tending to your needs before you arrive — just check out Chloe Bridges and Adam Devine's custom-embroidered pillowcases at the Montage.

Can't be off the clock for your whole vacation? At the Esperanza, you can arrange "the office cabana [to] can work from paradise with a private butler, fully stocked fridge, 30-minute massage, and more," according to Lauren Carr Morado, Senior Area Director of Sales & Marketing.

And of course, there are some spectacular spa experiences to be had, many of which can be custom-designed with a specific wellness concierge. At Zadún, you can try a Savasana sound healing experience, where the floor vibrates along with the music while you lay and meditate. And at Nobu, they offer a custom hydrothermal experience, which consists of a bucket bath, ice room and sauna that an attendant will walk you through.

Cabo like a celeb Simone Biles in Cabo | Credit: Simone Biles Instagram