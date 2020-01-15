You and Seven Friends Can Rent This Whole Private Island For Just $500 a Night Per Person

Thought private islands were just for celebs? Not everyone may be able to purchase their own sandy stretch of paradise, but now you can play castaway for a week!

For anyone looking to avoid busy beaches and crowded resorts, look no further than the tropical Kanu Private Island located off the coast of Belize in Central America.

The completely private escape is a 2.5-acre resort with five 1,000-square-foot villas, “each containing a breezily chic master bedroom suite, high bamboo ceilings, huge resort bathrooms with outdoor showers,” per their website.

Some of the villas also include “large soaking tubs” for an added luxurious experience and another has a loft specifically for kids.

“At the center of the island is the huge palm-thatched central area that contains the living room, dining room, large bar and kitchen,” the site adds. “Flanked by the large in-ground freshwater swimming pool complete with swim-up bar.”

An all-inclusive, seven-night stay with 8 adults at the island runs for $4,305 a night, making it about $538 per person each night. For a four to six-night stay, the resort goes for $4,635 a night, making it about $579 a person.

With the resort’s all-inclusive rate, guests will have the island completely to themselves — save the staff, who will provide three meals a day, four complimentary massages a day, concierge service, and daily housekeeping and laundry. Boat transfers to and from the island are also included in the rate, as well as local flights (for a limited time).

Guests will also have a personal boat captain on hand to help explore the surrounding area, as Kanu is situated just 15 minutes off the coast of Placencia, Belize — which is known for its palm-lined beaches.

The resort also comes fully-equipped with kayaks, paddle boards, snorkeling gear, and other sporting equipment so that you can make the most of exploring the island.

“The island is surrounded by turquoise green waters perfect for snorkeling and close to numerous dive sites,” the website says. From March to June, divers may even spot an elusive Whale Shark.

Potential guests can request date availability through the resort’s website.