How Does Disneyland Deck the Halls? 300 Christmas Trees, 100,000 Flowers and So Much More

Disneyland is getting ready for the most wonderful time of year!

The California theme park is known for sprinkling Christmas spirit on every surface when it comes to decorating for the upcoming holidays, and that includes the park’s already over-the-top landscaping.

According to The Orange County Register, Disneyland is adding a total of 100,000 new plants, including 300 Christmas trees around the resort, as well as around 10,000 poinsettias and 10,000 cyclamen.

At the park’s entrance alone, they’ve made sure to doll-up the iconic Mickey Mouse portrait with more than 7,000 flowers, the outlet reports.

Not to far from the portrait sits a 60-foot-high artificial Christmas tree on Main Street that they decorate with 1,500 ornaments, 100 electric candles, 4,800 multi-colored LED lights, 70,000 white mini LED lights and 1,200 strobe lights. The large tree had to be set-up using a crane, The Register reported.

Disneyland brings even more holiday cheer to Main Street with an additional 220 garlands and approximately 80 wreaths wrapped along storefronts, lampposts and rooftops.

Horticultural designers begin planning the elaborate decorations for next year as soon as everything goes up for the current year. They even begin putting in orders and designing new decorations.

Each year, the decor is typically up in early November, and remains until Jan. 6.

However, the park has more than just the decorations prepared for guest celebrating the holiday season. Teaming up with ABC and Disney Channel, Disneyland plans to put on three magical, holiday specials with star-studded performances that highlight different areas of the park.

“The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration,“ will take place on Thursday, Nov. 28, airing on ABC at 8 p.m. EST. It’s followed by the “Disney Channel Holiday Party @ Walt Disney World,“ on Friday, Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. EST on Disney Channel.

They’ll cap off the holiday season with their annual “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” on Christmas morning, Wednesday, Dec. 25 at 10 a.m. EST. The parade will also air on ABC.