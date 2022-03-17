After two years of tempered and canceled celebrations, the festival holiday will be big again this year in major U.S. cities

After two years of tempered St. Patrick's Day celebrations nationwide, everyone will again be a little bit Irish this March 17.

Major cities around the United States are bringing back their St. Patrick's Day celebrations after going quiet amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Chicago kicked things off this past Saturday, March 12, by once again dyeing its eponymous river green and opening the event to onlookers after it was done quietly last year as to not attract crowds.

A tradition since 1962, the process uses 40 lbs. of a vegetable-based dye (that's actually orange, per NPR). Members of the Journeymen Plumbers Local Union 130 handle the coloring of the river, using one motorboat to dump the dye and two to churn the water and spread it. The color lasts about 48 hours.

San Antonio does its own river dyeing, too, set this year for March 17 and 19, followed by a boat parade along the San Antonio River.

In New York City, the annual Fifth Avenue parade — the oldest in the country, first stepping off in 1762 — will return on March 17 after going virtual last year. More than 150,000 marchers are expected to entertain upwards of 2 million spectators, per Thrillist, over the course of five hours.

Boston is also home to a big parade, which makes sense given it's home to the States' largest Irish population. Organizers actually claim the city was the first in the U.S. to even celebrate the holiday; they pair the festivities with those commemorating Evacuation Day, a.k.a. the day British troops evacuated from the Dorchester Heights neighborhood of Boston in 1776. Though the event is shortened this year due to the ongoing pandemic, it's a welcome return to normalcy for revelers.

While New Orleans might not be top of the morning — er, mind — when thinking St. Patrick's Day, the city celebrates for weeks (of course) leading up to March 17; this year, marches began as early as March 12 and will run through the April 2 Irish-Italian Parade.