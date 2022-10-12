In the mood for a cozy fall getaway? HomeGoods has you covered!

The cult-favorite retailer has just introduced House of HomeGoods, an affordable vacation rental experience that offers the perfect autumnal escape in New York's Hudson Valley.

Starting October 12, the two-bedroom home, which is decked out in the very best HomeGoods wares, naturally is available for weekend bookings on select weekends between October 21 to November 13 for only $29 a night.

The quaint country stay will reflect a new theme each weekend and include a curated collection of decor in each room. Guests will have the opportunity to go on a "treasure hunt" and select their favorite items in the space to take home with them.

HomeGoods

For the first weekend's theme, "Find Creativity," the house is specifically designed to spark inspiration for all visitors in a "boldly colorful oasis" with eye-catching pieces, according to a press release.

The second weekend is called "Find Festivity," which HomeGoods calls "an autumnal affair enveloped in crisp colors, reminiscent of beloved foliage, cozy fall comforts to awaken senses and spark festivity."

HomeGoods

HomeGoods

"Find Adventure" is the theme for the third weekend and invites guests to "embrace the outdoors" with an earthy color palette. Visitors may also be inspired to explore the surrounding Hudson Valley area and enjoy a few local hikes.

Dubbed "Find Charm," the final weekend will transform the home into a "charming countryside escape like a rural European town," the release notes.

HomeGoods

Along with the new theme, each weekend the rental will be equipped with a different at-home activity for guests to participate in.

"At HomeGoods, our customers enjoy exploring the aisles of endless finds that leave them feeling inspired after every shopping trip, all made possible by our incredible value," says Manager of Marketing Sarah Ajamian. "We're excited to offer consumers this bookable getaway that transforms with each stay to create a truly unique experience for guests, just like shopping at HomeGoods.

Bookings can be made on homegoods.com, with availability releasing daily at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT from October 12 through October 15.