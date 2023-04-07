NYC's First Permanent Cannabis Museum Is Officially Open  — with a Trippy AI-Driven Exhibit and Live Plants

PEOPLE chatted with the CEO and co-founder of The House of Cannabis, Robert Grey, about the new cultural attraction in SoHo

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on April 7, 2023 11:50 AM
The House of Cannabis (THCNYC) credit Carlos Hano
Photo: Carlos Hano

New York City's The House of Cannabis is one trip worth taking.

The city's first-ever permanent cannabis museum features ten immersive and interactive exhibits that take visitors on an educational journey surrounding the plant and its "high culture."

PEOPLE chatted with CEO and co-founder Robert Frey, who worked on the project alongside his wife and co-founder, Marcelle, about how their vision came to life.

"We thought it'd be a great opportunity to come to New York with the cannabis market about to really take off here and become the epicenter for cannabis in America," he tells PEOPLE during a tour of the space.

In March 2021, New York City officially legalized the "personal use" of marijuana for adults over the age of 21, according to the official NYC government website.

The House of Cannabis (THCNYC) credit Carlos Hano
Carlos Hano

Robert adds that The House of Cannabis (THC NYC) is a "cultural center" where tourists and locals can "learn a little bit more about cannabis and how it touches art and film and fashion and music." The museum also strives to make a positive impact by partnering with A Second U Foundation, with 20% of its employees being previously incarcerated individuals.

A landmark 1910 building in SoHo is home to the weed-centric exhibition, which officially opened its doors to the public on Friday, April 7. The first floor boasts a fascinating glass-blowing station, a cafe featuring coffee from Jamaican coffee roaster Sangsters, and funky merch sold at the museum's shop. It should be noted that the space does not have cannabis available for purchase.

Below, find a breakdown of the ten THC NYC exhibits that will leave visitors both informed and mesmerized.

The House of Cannabis (THCNYC) credit Carlos Hano
Carlos Hano

DISORIENTATION

Starting on the fourth floor, the "Disorientation" room puts visitors in an immediate trance with a captivating multimedia exhibit that explores the history of cannabis. From news snippets to pop culture moments, the experience offers a visual timeline of the plant's start 6,000 years ago to its present-day impact.

The House of Cannabis (THCNYC) credit Carlos Hano
Carlos Hano

THE EUPHORIUM

The "Euphorium" exhibit invites museum-goers to kick back on a massive spinning LP while looking up at a light installation synchronized to nostalgic throwback songs from "Paper Planes" to "Pass the Dutchie." Visitors shouldn't be surprised if the multi-genre soundtrack relaxes them so much that they accidentally doze off into a psychedelic slumber.

THE FORUM

The next exhibit explores issues around marijuana and law enforcement in the city through a lens of race. A series of screens display the personal stories of New Yorkers who have been impacted by this, and how it changed their lives regarding education, immigration, incarceration, and more.

Led by the Drug Policy Alliance (DPA), the exhibit is meant to educate people on the many unknown ways that these practices can have a negative ripple effect.

The House of Cannabis (THCNYC) credit Carlos Hano
Carlos Hano

THE JOINT

The Art of Sneakers is the first exhibit to hit "The Joint" — an ever-changing gallery space that showcases artists' work that relates to cannabis culture. In the current sneaker-centric gallery, visitors will be in awe of each detailed art piece that depicts street fashion and sneaker culture.

THE GROW

Moving down to the third floor, the next experience details the complex cultivation of the cannabis plant and the precise conditions it needs to grow. Live plants in the first-ever urban grow demonstrate the fascinating life cycle.

The House of Cannabis (THCNYC) credit Carlos Hano
Carlos Hano

THE MICROVERSE

Macro photography captures the intricate details inside the cannabis atom in this other-wordly exhibit. The room's reflective wall detailing and mirrored floor transports visitors to the inside of the atom.

THE OLFACTORY

The next space is meant to demonstrate the benefits of natural terpenes found in the cannabis plant through an aromatic experience. Visitors will take in the scents of six unique sensations that the plant evokes: lust, laughter, energy, sleep, creativity and calmness.

The House of Cannabis (THCNYC) credit Carlos Hano
Carlos Hano

SEED TO SOUL

Shadows are reflected onto a wall projection of rapper Currency's lyrics in this visual display.

The House of Cannabis (THCNYC) credit Carlos Hano
Carlos Hano

THE SPOT

The second floor harbors the final two installations, including "The Spot's" imaginative replica of a park that is meant to take visitors back to their favorite hangouts. A giant tree provides a center for conversation in this laid-back gathering space.

The House of Cannabis (THCNYC) credit Carlos Hano
Carlos Hano

THE HYPNODROME

In the final exhibit, trippy visuals and sounds leave visitors wondering if it's possible to feel a high without the use of cannabis products. They are asked to relax in the room's soft comfy chairs as AI replicates memories and consciousness through vibrant colors and intense sound vibrations.

To learn more about The House of Cannabis and purchase tickets, visit thcnyc.com.

