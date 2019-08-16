Hot Spots to Stay Cool! See New York City’s 5 Best Hotel Pools

Image zoom Courtesy McCarren Hotel

It may already be August, but there are plenty of pool days to take advantage of before the weather turns chilly. So while it’s still peak season, we’ve compiled a list of New York City’s best hotel pools that offer everything from a serene hidden oasis to full Vegas party vibes.

Image zoom Courtesy McCarren Hotel

As one of New York’s largest outdoor heated pools (above and top), guests love to flock to this chic spot. Hidden in the hotel’s courtyard oasis, the lush palm trees that surround the pool and bar make it easy to forget you’re in Brooklyn. The beautiful crowd, great music and bottle service to your cabana isn’t bad either. Four thousand eight hundred square feet of deck space surrounds the pool and boasts comfy day beds, outdoor showers, changing rooms and a full bar. It’s the perfect place to take a dip while sipping a bottle of rosé or two.

Hours: Open to the public daily from 11AM-6PM

PRICE: Day pass $65

Image zoom The William Vale.

Image zoom

Measuring up at 60 feet, the Vale Pool is Brooklyn’s longest outdoor hotel pool and is located on the fourth-floor terrace of the luxury property The William Vale. With gorgeous views of the NYC skyline, guests can kick back on chaise lounges, daybeds or cabanas while enjoying light bites and cocktails. Day passes are available, but if you decide you love the pool so much that you want to keep coming back, memberships that allow for unlimited access with a +1 are available for purchase. But it will cost you a pretty penny. The mid-week pass starts at $899 and can be used Monday through Thursday from 8AM to 8PM.

Hours: 10AM-8PM for day passes, 8AM-8PM for members

PRICE: Weekday passes $99 per person, weekend passes $149 per person based on hotel availability

If you’re hunting for Las Vegas pool party vibes, look no further than Profundo Day Club. Between the bikinis, blasting music, bubble machines and bottle service this aquatic party paradise is the closest thing you’ll find to Sin City in the Big Apple. Located at the Ravel Hotel in the heart of Long Island City, Queens, (only a 7-minute drive from Midtown) the pool features custom cocktails, premium food, floating mirror globes, poolside DJs —plus, every pool float under the sun.

Hours: 12PM-10PM Thursday through Monday (weather permitting)

PRICE: Day pass: $60

Image zoom @FOHNYC

Image zoom @FOHNYC

This sexy secret rooftop pool is located at the James Hotel in Soho. Surrounded by views of the city skyline, the rooftop boasts a unique concrete “halo” roof that frames the plunge pool deck. Complete with an outdoor shower and plush chaise lounges, this space is meant to be enjoyed day or night. Pool parties are open to the public and take place from 3PM to 8PM on Saturdays and Sundays. Their late night pool parties, new this summer, are on Fridays from 8PM to 1AM.

Hours: 3PM-8PM Saturday and Sunday, Fridays 8PM-1AM

PRICE: Free!

Image zoom Nathan Walker Photography

Image zoom Nathan Walker Photography

Located atop the eight-story boutique Williamsburg Hotel, this classy space boasts spectacular views of Manhattan, daybeds, cabanas, and poolside bites and bespoke cocktails including the CocoFrosé, a frozen drink made with, you guessed it, coconut and rosé.

Hours: Open to the public daily 11AM-5PM

Price: $65 per day