Hong Kong Disneyland to Close Again After Surge in Coronavirus Cases

Hong Kong Disneyland was shut down in January amid the coronavirus outbreak in Asia, but reopened to the public on June 18

Hong Kong Disneyland will be closing its gates once again due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

"As required by the government and health authorities in line with prevention efforts taking place across Hong Kong, Hong Kong Disneyland Park will temporarily close from July 15, 2020," the park announced on its website on Monday.

While Hong Kong Disneyland will be temporarily shuttered, its resort hotel "will remain open with adjusted level of services," according to the website.

"Enhanced health and safety measures that reflect the guidance of health and government authorities have been put in place, such as social distancing measures and increased cleaning and sanitization," the announcement read.

Hong Kong Disneyland was shut down in January amid the coronavirus outbreak in Asia, but reopened to the public on June 18 after implementing new health and safety measures such as new social distancing requirements, sanitation and disinfection stations, and masks and temperature checks at the entrance.

Image zoom Guests at Hong Kong Disneyland on June 18, 2020 Kin Cheung/AP/Shutterstock

The theme park was the second Disney park in the world to reopen their doors amid the international pandemic after Shanghai Disneyland, which reopened May 11.

Health officials in Hong Kong reported 52 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, including 41 that were locally transmitted, Reuters reported.

Hong Kong Disneyland's second shutdown comes just days after Walt Disney World in the United States reopened its Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom parks despite a huge surge in new coronavirus cases within the state of Florida.

"This morning marks another milestone in the phased reopening of Walt Disney World Resort, as Magic Kingdom Park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park welcome guests for the first time in several months," the Orlando-based theme park said in a statement. "Our cast members have been eagerly anticipating this moment and are looking forward to making magic today as only they can."

Disney World's Epcot and Hollywood Studios parks are slated to reopen on Wednesday.

Florida now has the third-highest case total of the pandemic, after New York and California, with at least 282,427 cases and 4,276 deaths as of July 13, according to a New York Times database. The state reported reported a new single-day record of coronavirus cases with more than 15,000 on Saturday, according to its Department of Health, surpassing its previous single-day record of 11,434 cases that was set on July 4.

As for Disneyland in California, the park scraped its anticipated an early July reopening after announcing that approval from state and local government would not be granted in time. Since then, Disneyland a new anticipated reopening date has not been determined.

As of Monday, there have been more than 3,369,200 COVID-19 cases in United States, with at least 135,300 deaths from coronavirus-related illnesses, according to the New York Times.