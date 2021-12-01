Home Alone's Devin Ratray, A.K.A. 'Buzz,' to Host One-Night Airbnb Stay at Iconic Movie House

Hosted by Devin Ratray, who reprises his role as Buzz McCallister in Home Sweet Home Alone, the Airbnb experience will include plenty of junk food, booby traps — and even a real-life tarantula

Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals!

Some Home Alone fans are about to get the chance to embark on a suburban adventure of a lifetime. Devin Ratray — a.k.a. Buzz McCallister from the original 1990 film, its 1992 sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York and the recently released Home Sweet Home Alone — is set to host one lucky group of up to four guests at the famous McCallister house in the Chicago area.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Not only will the house be decked out in the famous film's instantly recognizable yuletide aesthetic, the lucky group can get to work setting booby traps of their own and braving a meet and greet with a real-life tarantula named Axl, inspired by Buzz's pet in the films.

The guests chosen for the overnight stay on Dec. 12 will also be able to binge on Kevin's prized junk food, including Chicago-style pizza and a candlelit "highly nutritious microwavable macaroni and cheese dinner" — just like 8-year-old Kevin, played by Macaulay Culkin, was about to dig into before facing off against burglars Harry and Marv.

Home Alone house airbnb Home Alone Airbnb experience | Credit: Sarah Crowley

"It's going to be decorated exactly the way it was 31 years ago and complete with treats and tricks," Ratray, 44, reveals to PEOPLE of the stately Georgian Colonial. "There will be booby traps, but nothing dangerous. There will be, of course, delightful microwave mac & cheese and a tall glass of milk, just like Kevin tried to have for dinner until he was fatefully interrupted by the Wet Bandits."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Home Alone house airbnb Home Alone Airbnb experience | Credit: Sarah Crowley

When asked whether Kevin's over-the-top ice-cream-sundae ingredients will be on hand, Ratray jokes, "Anything you can possibly imagine in the first movie will be provided, as long as it's not paint cans in the face."

According to a release, the group chosen to partake will also be gifted a LEGO Ideas Home Alone kit, and permitted "surprisingly searing splashes of aftershave and ample opportunity to scream into the mirror."

Home Alone house airbnb Home Alone Airbnb experience | Credit: Sarah Crowley

Ratray tells PEOPLE that "hopefully it'll be snowing," just like in the movie, when the "once-in-a-lifetime" Airbnb experience goes down this month.

"We can't quite control that, but this is actually living in a movie fantasy. I think that's wonderful," he adds.

Home Alone house airbnb Home Alone Airbnb experience | Credit: Sarah Crowley

Home Alone house airbnb Home Alone Airbnb experience | Credit: Sarah Crowley

And while the movie-within-a-movie Angels with Filthy Souls ("Keep the change, ya filthy animal!") will not be part of the experience, "You will be able to watch Home Sweet Home Alone," Ratray notes of the new Disney+ film in which he reprises his role as Buzz, Kevin's bully teen brother.

"There really weren't too many other options that would have been believable for Buzz, except perhaps a life in politics. Perhaps a football coach," Ratray quips of his character's law-enforcement career path. "It makes perfect sense, him being a police officer."

"He is absolutely as good as you would imagine Buzz McCallister being as a cop 30 years later, and does a stellar bang-up job of solving this potential crime of a house potentially being burglarized," the actor continues. "He solves it in about 5 minutes and walks away."

And although he doesn't recommend sledding down the stairs ("Kevin made it look so flawlessly easy, but that was a 35-year-old stunt man doing it," he tells PEOPLE), he is excited for guests to experience the house, which he considers "one of the central characters" of the first two films.

"You actually get a chance to live in it and walk through it and touch the walls," Ratray says. "You've seen the movie so many times, you've seen the Christmas tree in the front room, you've seen the staircase, people running up and down, you've seen the kitchen where Buzz lovingly barfed up all the cheese pizza. Now you get to walk through that."

"I think they cleaned up the cheese pizza I barfed up," he jokes before adding of the famous binge scene, "I actually didn't really let any of it hit the floor."

Macaulay Culkin Home Alone - 1990 Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister in Home Alone (1990) | Credit: 20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

Home Alone Devin Ratray Devin Ratray (back, center) and the cast of Home Alone (1990) | Credit: Alamy

What he's personally looking forward to most about the Airbnb experience, Ratray tells PEOPLE, "is the fact that this is also going to a good cause."

"Airbnb is donating to charity for the La Rabida Children's Hospital in Chicago, so it's also doing good for kids with chronic ailments and maladies. It's all going to a good cause," he says. "There's no downside to this."