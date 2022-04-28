The iconic characters are making their way to the Magic Kingdom Park this fall as part of Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, among many more activations

Hocus Pocus 2's Sanderson Sisters Will Be All Over Disney Parks (and Ships!) This Halloween

Disney is giving Hocus Pocus fans the opportunity to experience the magic of the iconic film firsthand this Halloween.

In a news release issued Thursday, Disney Parks announced that as part of the resort's 50th Anniversary celebration, Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is returning to the Magic Kingdom Park and will include event-exclusive entertainment, popular Disney villains, special menu items and much more.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Among the popular characters featured at the event this year are the Sanderson sisters of Hocus Pocus 2, which stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy and will be released on Disney+ this fall. The three witches will take part in the Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular show at Cinderella Castle.

The characters will "call upon their frightening colleagues to conjure the ultimate 'Hocus Pocus' Party Potion," the news release states.

In a video (above), Hocus Pocus actor Doug Jones, who is reprising his role as Billy Butcherson in the sequel, touted the one-of-a-kind show.

"I have an exciting announcement to share with you all. I get the pleasure of helping Disney Parks announce the return of Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party to the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney Resorts, which will feature the Sanderson sisters during their iconic Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular Show this fall," he said.

Hocus Pocus 2's Sanderson Sisters Will Be All Over Disney Parks This Fall Credit: Disney Parks

Passengers aboard Disney Cruise Line's Halloween on the High Seas will also get to spend time with the Sandersons. Aboard the ship, Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck and Clarabelle Cow will be sporting the iconic outfits of the sisters from the film.

"It's all just a bunch of Hocus Pocus! At least, it will be this fall when a first-of-its-kind character meet and greet inspired by Halloween's favorite sisters and other new experiences debut on Disney Cruise Line's Halloween on the High Seas sailings!" said Melanie Hager, Public Relations Manager, Disney Cruise Line.

"These voyages will also debut an all-new character meet and greet opportunity exclusively for Disney Cruise Line guests," she adds.

In addition, Disney fans can expect new, spooky food and drink offerings and Halloween-themed merchandise throughout its parks around the world.