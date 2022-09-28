There's an Official 'Hocus Pocus' Airbnb! Kathy Najimy Reveals the 'Spooky, Fantastic' Salem Cottage's Secrets

Two Hocus Pocus fans are about to enter a land of enchantment.

Ahead of the release of Hocus Pocus 2, streaming Friday on Disney+, Airbnb has announced an exclusive opportunity to stay at a recreation of the Sanderson sisters' cottage "in the remote woods of Salem, Massachusetts" on Oct. 20, for just $31 — in honor of Halloween's Oct. 31 date, of course.

Aside from being able to sleep in beds decorated in tribute to Mary (Kathy Najimy) and Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) Sanderson, the lucky duo will be able to "try their hand at enchantments enshrined in the ancient spellbook that guided the sisters in all their mischief," an official release teases.

"There'll be everything you need, the beds and the sheets and the furniture and the dead man's toe and the spiders," Najimy, who reprises her role as Mary in the upcoming sequel, jokes in an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE.

Adds the actress, 65, "No, there's not going to be spiders, but a lot of the spooky, fantastic elements of the Hocus experience."

Before exploring the inside of the witches' cottage with their beds and spell book, guests will be greeted with the home's familiar façade including a large rotating water wheel and a sign with information about "The Sanderson Witch Museum," which the sisters' home was famously turned into after they were hanged in 1693 — 300 years before the events of the first film.

After making their way up the stone steps, guests will be treated to a simmering cauldron that would make Winifred (Bette Midler) proud, as well as an apothecary wall, ancient-looking bookshelves, several brooms, postcards and various potions.

And virgins beware: Yes, there is even a Black Flame Candle.

"There's Mary's loft cottage and it'll be all decorated. It's got the unique and frightening charm, just like Mary does," Najimy tells PEOPLE, adding of the entire experience, "It's going to have all the best bits that you're hoping will be there."

In the release, Najimy says, "We all know that the Sanderson sisters' story might not have ended when we turned to dust, nor did our shenanigans."

"What better way to celebrate the season than to host guests at the trio's historic haunt for a night they'll remember for years to come?" she adds.

Those who dare to enter for a chance to experience the stay can request to book beginning Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. ET on airbnb.com airbnb.com/hocuspocus2.

Airbnb will make a donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem, "which aims to ensure that success is within reach of every young person who walks through their doors," a release from the company states.

Hocus Pocus 2 is set 29 years after someone last lit the Black Flame Candle "and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge," according to a summary from Disney, and follows three high school students who have to stop the witches before dawn on All Hallows' Eve.

Aside from returning cast members Midler, 76, Parker, 57, and Najimy, Doug Jones also reprises his role of Billy Butcherson from the first film. New faces include Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, Whitney Peak and Belissa Escobedo.

Hocus Pocus 2 is streaming Friday on Disney+.