Hikers Will Soon Need Permit to Access Famous Angels Landing Peak in Zion National Park
Angels Landing hike is the park's most popular destination and visitors will have to take part in an online lottery to obtain the permit
Beginning next year hikers will have to take an extra step to experience the famous — and famously terrifying — Angels Landing hike in Utah's Zion National Park.
Starting April 1, 2022 the national park will require visitors planning to complete the Angels Landing hike to obtain a permit beforehand via an online lottery. The trail, which at its end is extremely narrow as it juts out into a canyon with drop offs on both sides, is the park's most popular destination and frequently experiences overcrowding.
"In response to concerns about crowding and congestion on the trail, on and after April 1, 2022, everyone who hikes Angels Landing needs to have a permit," the park explained on its site.
"The pilot permit program reflects lessons learned when we metered the number of hikers on the trail in 2019 and 2021 and by distributing tickets to use the park shuttle system in response to COVID-19 in 2020."
In a statement to CNN, National Park Service superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh elaborated on the decision.
"Angels Landing is one of the most iconic destinations in Zion National Park and issuing permits will make going there fair for everyone," said Bradybaugh. "The system we've put in place will reduce crowding on the trail, address safety concerns and make it easy for visitors to plan ahead."
It takes around 4 hours for most hikers to complete the 5.4 mile round trip up a 1,488-foot rock formation and offers breathtaking views, according to the Zion National Park website.
It's also one of the more dangerous spots sought out by adventurers. The Angels Landing hike has led to numerous past fatalities. CNN reported since 2004 there have been a total of 10 deaths with the most recent involving a 19-year-old woman who fell from the rock.
Those interested in applying for a permit have the option of entering in either the seasonal or day before online lotteries.
To apply or for more information visit Recreation.gov.