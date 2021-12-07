Hikers Will Soon Need Permit to Access Famous Angels Landing Peak in Zion National Park

Tourists climb and descend the Angels Landing trail at Zion National Park, near the town of Springdale, Utah, USA, 12 October 2019. Formed by millions of years of erosion with its exceptional rock formations the park considered one of the famous tourists' destinations for those who want to see different mountains, canyons, and trails. Zion National Park in Utah, Springdale, Usa - 12 Oct 2019

Credit: ROMAN PILIPEY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock