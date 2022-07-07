Sabrina Soto is relaxing in Cabo after revealing on Wednesday that she and Dean Sheremet are no longer engaged

HGTV Star Sabrina Soto Vacations in Mexico After Calling off Her Engagement to Dean Sheremet

Headline: HGTV's Sabrina Soto Calls Off Her Engagement to Chef Dean Sheremet: 'Proud of Myself'

Sabrina Soto is taking some time for herself after calling off her engagement to Dean Sheremet.

The HGTV star is enjoying a vacation at Flora Farms in Los Cabo, Mexico, which she recently described as her "home away from home and exactly what my heart is craving" on Instagram.

The picturesque 25-acre organic working farm also includes shops, the Culinary Cottages and the Haylofts, which are hand-built, straw bale luxury homes, as well as the Farm Spa, a spa and wellness center offering nature-based treatments.

Soto, 46, shared some of her vacation there with followers on her Instagram Story, as she and her daughter, Olivia Gray, 6 — whom she shares with her former long-term boyfriend Steve Grevemberg — were treated to foot massages at the spa and had a movie night. The designer also enjoyed a meditative sound bath.

The star let fans know about the end of her relationship via social media Wednesday.

"Some of you have noticed that I haven't been wearing my ring," Soto wrote in an Instagram caption alongside a picture of herself wearing a brown swimsuit and a pair of sunglasses.

"I decided to end the engagement and I've never been more proud of myself," she shared. "Sending love to anyone navigating through a life transition. You got this. 💪🏼 ❤️."

PEOPLE has reached out to Sheremet's representatives for comment.

Sabrina Soto Heads to Mexico After Calling off Engagement Credit: Sabrina Soto/Instagram

Last December, Soto, who has starred in shows like Ty Breaker, Get It Sold and Trading Spaces, announced that the Michelin-star chef had proposed to her. She shared a post to Instagram featuring a photo of the rose-gold banded, David Alan ring and a photo of her and Sheremet smiling post-engagement.