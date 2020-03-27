Hertz Is Offering Free Rental Cars to New York City Healthcare Workers

Image zoom Justin Sullivan/Getty

Hertz is providing free rental vehicles to the healthcare professional sworking on the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak in New York City.

The rental car company announced Thursday that through April 30, any healthcare worker in the city would be able to reserve a vehicle at one of the city’s 19 locations free of charge in order to help them get to work helping patients.

“With New York City having the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country, healthcare workers are dealing with extremely challenging circumstances,” President and CEO Kathryn Marinello said in a statement. “It’s vital that healthcare workers have safe and reliable transportation during this time, and we are eager to help.”

Marinello added that the initiative would start in New York City, and that the company would “continue to see how we can help during this crisis.”

Hertz is also working with the Mount Sinai Health System to make the vehicles available to employees in the area, and is also giving Mount Sinai free cargo van rentals so they can transport ventilators and other medical supplies.

“Mount Sinai Health System and our community of physicians, nurses, trainees, students and other health care professionals are working tirelessly to prevent and reduce the spread of COVID-19 and save lives,” Mount Sinai Health System President and CEO Kenneth L. Davis said in a statement. “We thank Hertz and the growing number of community and business organizations who have pledged their support during this critical time.”

In addition to Mount Sinai, the company is also providing vehicles to Team Rubicon, a disaster response organization led by veterans.

New York City has been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus, and has around 20,000 confirmed cases, and at least 289 deaths, according to The New York Times.

As of Thursday, the United States was the country with the most confirmed cases of the virus in the world, with more than 81,000. There have been more than 1,000 deaths in the U.S., the Times reported.