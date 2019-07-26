Hersheypark Unveils Plans for Its Tallest (and Sweetest!) Roller Coaster To-Date, Candymonium

Image zoom Hersheypark

Pennsylvania’s Hersheypark amusement park, just unveiled the details of its tallest, fastest and longest ride to date, and it’s bound to be a sugar rush!

Candymonium, the new 210-foot tall coaster, which is set to span seven acres near the entrance of the park, opens to the public next summer, according to a press release from Hersheypark. It will be part of Hershey Chocolatetown, a $150 million expansion of the 70-ride amusement park, where guests can eat, play and shop.

“We worked with leading industry manufacturer Bolliger & Mabillard (B&M) to assemble a one-of-a-kind hypercoaster with the most airtime of any coaster in Hersheypark,” John Lawn, president and CEO of Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company, said in a statement. “Candymonium will truly merge fun and iconic Hershey brands to provide a thrilling experience our guests can only get in Hershey.”

A video simulation of Candymonium — dubbed “the world’s sweetest coaster” — shows a red brick building, with Hershey Kiss and Reese’s logos peaking through the windows, located at the base of the ride.

Aside from a 210-foot ascent up hill, Candymonium features a “heart-pounding” drop, “seven camelback hills and a 123-degree hammerhead curve,” according to the press release.

In May, Hershey’s Chocolate World (an extension of the Hershey brand, located outside Hersheypark) announced its newest attraction: Hershey’s Unwrapped. The immersive, interactive experience — which is $15.95 for adults, $12.95 for kids and free for children 2 and under — was designed to take visitors on a behind-the-scenes chocolate tasting adventure.

Suitable for the whole family, the attraction starts off with a theatrical show hosted by a nutty professor. He teaches guests how to uses their senses most efficiently before meeting Doc Chocolate, a seasoned chocolatier. Doc Chocolate will lead visitors through a series of delicious experiments in a secret chocolate lab, sampling plenty of Hershey’s iconic treats along the way.

“For our guests, the standard for a new attraction is high,” Suzanne Jones, Vice President of the Hershey Experience, said in a press release. “That’s why I’m so excited about Hershey’s Unwrapped. This experience will truly exceed those high expectations.”