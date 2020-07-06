Newly Reopened Hersheypark Debuts 'Candymonium Hypercoaster' After $150 Million Expansion

The ride is touted as the "tallest, fastest, longest and sweetest coaster" at the Pennsylvania theme park

Pennsylvania’s Hersheypark has reopened its gates with a lineup of new attractions after a $150 million expansion.

On Friday, the amusement park announced it would be reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic after implementing "a variety of new safety initiatives to welcome guests back to a fun and safe environment" and will be following "from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and various industry organizations."

Opening day also the first time visitors can experience its new Hershey’s Chocolatetown, including the Candymonium hypercoaster, "the tallest, fastest, longest and sweetest coaster in Hersheypark."

The new 210-foot-tall coaster, which spans seven acres near the entrance of the park, reaches a maximum speed of 76 mph and lasts for 2 minutes and 26 seconds. (See a front-row view of the ride in the video above, provided by Hersheypark.)

After a "heart-pounding" ascent up the tallest hill in Hersheypark, Candymonium then dips into seven hills and a 123-degree curve before it ends with a loop "impressive panoramic banked curve around the iconic Kisses Fountain," a press release reads.

"We are so excited to welcome our guests to Hershey’s Chocolatetown and debut Candymonium as part of our summer opening weekend," said Vikki Hultquist, General Manager at Hersheypark in a statement. "From the distinctive Hershey’s candy theme that welcomes guests to our sweetest coaster Candymonium, this is an experience that can only exist in Hersheypark."

The park's new Chocolatetown expansions also boasts the first-ever Starbucks inside Hersheypark, as well as Hyperdeck, "an immersive virtual reality experience."

It will also be debuting a new "10,000-square-foot flagship retail experience," Hersheypark Supply Co., where guests will have access to a wide range of clothing, gifts, and toys.

Hersheypark first announced the news of the expansion and Candymonium in July of 2019.

Earlier this year, the park closed its doors amid the pandemic. They outline their new protocols on their website, explaining that all guests over the age of 2 must wear a face covering at all time, except for while eating and while on certain attractions. Guests who can’t wear a face mask are asked to wear a face shield if possible. Rides will also have limited seating to allow for more space between guests.

“Guests should also be prepared to undergo a temperature screening with a contactless, infrared thermometer prior to entering Hersheypark,” the park explains on its website. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or above will be refused entry.