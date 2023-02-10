Why You Should Always Put One Shoe In Your Hotel Safe, According to a Flight Attendant's Viral Video

A flight attendant's TikTok is going viral thanks to her unusual — but useful!— hotel room hack.

The KLM flight attendant, known as @esthersturrus on the video app, shared several tips she uses during her frequent short hotel stays, but one in particular caught users' attention: put a shoe in your hotel safe.

"Worried about forgetting something from your locker? Put your heel/shoe in it so you won't forget it!," she wrote on the TikTok, as she placed a navy blue high heel inside. Guests wouldn't leave the room without two shoes on, so it will serve as a reminder to check the safe for any valuables they might have otherwise accidentally forgotten — and retrieve their essential footwear.

Many people in the comments praised the flight attendant for the idea, with one commenter writer, "Heel shoe hack great idea" and another saying, "The shoe reminder is perfect." However, some were not so impressed, with one person saying it was a great idea "until you decide you can't find it and wear a different pair."

Additional tips she gave in the video included using a hanger with clips to fully close hotel curtains in the room for privacy or to maintain complete darkness.

She also had a recommendation for those traveling internationally without the right power adapter for the country, showing that guests could plug in a USB cable to the TV in a hotel room to charge their phone.

The flight attendant also showed the numerous uses for a shower cap including using it as both a shoe cover and a TV remote cover, noting "those things are dirtyyy."

She added one more tip for people staying in a hotel room where the key card must be inserted into a slot to turn on the lights, stating that any card will work in the slot, not just a room key.

The video has received 1.1 million views on Tiktok and 50,000 likes so far, prompting her to make a second video with even more hotel hacks. In that video she also added in a hack for keeping a toothbrush upright in a hotel plastic cup, how to de-steam a bathroom mirror quickly, and how to freshen wrinkled clothes.

Esther isn't the only flight attendant that has gone viral for posting some of her favorite travel hotel hacks. In 2020, flight attendant Kat Kamalani went viral for sharing some of her top tips for staying clean, safe and happy while visiting a hotel.

Those tips included placing any food in an ice bucket if a hotel doesn't have a refrigerator, keeping luggage away from the bed as it's "been through the airport and it's disgusting" and taking off "any decorative pillows or top comforters," because she says, the hotels "never wash those!"