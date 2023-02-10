Why You Should Always Put One Shoe In Your Hotel Safe, According to a Flight Attendant's Viral Video

A KLM flight attendant's Tiktok has racked up over a million views thanks to a few travel tricks

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on February 10, 2023 03:20 PM
Small Safe inHotel Room
Photo: Getty

A flight attendant's TikTok is going viral thanks to her unusual — but useful!— hotel room hack.

The KLM flight attendant, known as @esthersturrus on the video app, shared several tips she uses during her frequent short hotel stays, but one in particular caught users' attention: put a shoe in your hotel safe.

"Worried about forgetting something from your locker? Put your heel/shoe in it so you won't forget it!," she wrote on the TikTok, as she placed a navy blue high heel inside. Guests wouldn't leave the room without two shoes on, so it will serve as a reminder to check the safe for any valuables they might have otherwise accidentally forgotten — and retrieve their essential footwear.

Many people in the comments praised the flight attendant for the idea, with one commenter writer, "Heel shoe hack great idea" and another saying, "The shoe reminder is perfect." However, some were not so impressed, with one person saying it was a great idea "until you decide you can't find it and wear a different pair."

Additional tips she gave in the video included using a hanger with clips to fully close hotel curtains in the room for privacy or to maintain complete darkness.

She also had a recommendation for those traveling internationally without the right power adapter for the country, showing that guests could plug in a USB cable to the TV in a hotel room to charge their phone.

The flight attendant also showed the numerous uses for a shower cap including using it as both a shoe cover and a TV remote cover, noting "those things are dirtyyy."

She added one more tip for people staying in a hotel room where the key card must be inserted into a slot to turn on the lights, stating that any card will work in the slot, not just a room key.

The video has received 1.1 million views on Tiktok and 50,000 likes so far, prompting her to make a second video with even more hotel hacks. In that video she also added in a hack for keeping a toothbrush upright in a hotel plastic cup, how to de-steam a bathroom mirror quickly, and how to freshen wrinkled clothes.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Esther isn't the only flight attendant that has gone viral for posting some of her favorite travel hotel hacks. In 2020, flight attendant Kat Kamalani went viral for sharing some of her top tips for staying clean, safe and happy while visiting a hotel.

Those tips included placing any food in an ice bucket if a hotel doesn't have a refrigerator, keeping luggage away from the bed as it's "been through the airport and it's disgusting" and taking off "any decorative pillows or top comforters," because she says, the hotels "never wash those!"

Related Articles
Jennifer Lopez's new cruise with Virgin Voyages
Jennifer Lopez Partners with Virgin Voyages for Exclusive Five-Night Cruise Meant to 'Empower' Fans
Elliot Blair
Wife of Calif. Attorney Who Died Mysteriously at Mexican Resort Speaks Out: 'I Know It's Not an Accident'
Christine Brown/Instagram
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Road Trips with Daughters Back to Her Native Utah: 'So Much Fun'
Manhattan’s First Public Beach Is Coming in 2023
Manhattan's First Public Beach is Opening This Summer — but There's One Very Big Catch
Pirates of the Caribbean sign at Disneyland
Disneyland Guests Rescued from Sinking Pirates of the Caribbean Boat: 'It Was a Hot Mess'
Lea Michele attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions); Barbra Streisand attends "Tribeca Talks: Storytellers" during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Borough of Manhattan Community College on April 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
Lea Michele Jokes She Has '265 Days to Learn to Read' Before Release of Barbra Streisand Memoir
Kevin Jonas Shares Family Photo from Thanksgiving Halftime Game After Performing with Brothers
Kevin Jonas and Wife Danielle Have a 'Limit' on How Long They Can Be Apart: 'That's Our M.O.'
Justin Bieber/instagram
Justin and Hailey Bieber Cozy Up on Hawaii Vacation with Friends — See the Photos!
Plane makes emergency landing in San Diego after battery pack catches fire on United Airlines flight
Four Hospitalized After Battery Pack Caught Fire on United Airlines Flight
Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 10th Annual Governors Awards - Arrivals
Harrison Ford Says Calista Flockhart Doesn't Fly with Him in Vintage Planes After Near-Death Crash
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Poses in Chic Black Dior Couture Gown
Kaley Cuoco Returns in New Priceline Super Bowl Ad Campaign Full of Hidden Prizes — See It Before the Game
tinx and her new book cover
Social Media Star Tinx to Release New Book as a 'Guide for Women': What 'I Needed When I Was 19'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tM0q2mOdHPY. Popeyes; https://www.instagram.com/dieunerst/?hl=en. Dieunerst Collin/Instagram
'Popeyes Meme Kid' Dieunerst Collin Stars in Super Bowl Ad to Announce Free Fries at Popeyes
Jaden Hossler and Stassie
Jaden Hossler and Stassie Karanikolaou Share a Kiss as They Go Instagram Official — See the Pic
Southwest Airlines planes are seen at the AustinBergstrom International Airport (AUS) in Austin, Texas on January 22, 2023. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)
NTSB, FAA Investigating Southwest and FedEx Cargo Planes That Almost Collided at Texas Airport
Melissa McCarthy Booking.com Commercial
Melissa McCarthy Shows Off Her Singing Voice in Super Bowl Commercial for Booking.com