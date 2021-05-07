This year, the "Disney After Hours Boo Bash" — a three hour special event after the park closes — will replace Mickey's Not So Scary Halloween Party

Here’s What Halloween Celebrations Will Look Like at Disney This Year (Spoiler: They Start Now)

Halloween celebrations may have been minimal at Walt Disney World last year thanks to the pandemic, but in 2021, it's coming back with a BOO!

On Friday, the Orlando theme park announced that they have several exciting new events and offerings planned for the spooky season, and they're starting their celebrations early.

This Halloween, Magic Kingdom will be where most major celebrations will take place, as the park will host a brand new event called the "Disney After Hours Boo Bash," instead of the typical (less Covid-friendly) Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. Running on select nights from August 10th through October 31st, Boo Bash will be a three-hour spectacle that takes place after the park closes, with plenty of music, decorations, dressed-up characters and more thrills.

According to a representative from the park, guests young and old will be able to "dress in costume for the occasion and get their fill of Halloween candy, exclusive culinary offerings, spooktacular entertainment, favorite attractions and more."

And for those who can't wait until fall, Disney is bringing Halloween to the people early this year — half a year early, to be exact! — with a variety of virtual and in-park events sure to get you ready for the frights and sights.

Their #HalfwayToHalloween campaign has officially begun with the launch of a self-guided virtual tour of some of the most frightful Disney attractions from parks across the world, hosted by the Muppets' Uncle Deadly on Youtube.

According to a press release, "You'll begin your sojourn to the strange and supernatural through Haunted Mansion at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, Mystic Manor at Hong Kong Disney Resort and even Phantom Manor at Disneyland Paris. Each destination unlocks secrets behind the magic and story and gives you the chance to learn about some spine-tingling illusions."

If you complete the journey, you'll score a special sneak peek at the Muppets Haunted Mansion special, premiering this fall on Disney+.

Those on TikTok can also get in the spooky spirit by participating in a live event on Saturday, May 8, at 10 pm EST, where fans will get a behind-the-scenes look at the Haunted Mansion attraction at Disney World, as hosted by Walt Disney Imagineers. Check out the Disney Parks Blog website to learn more.

And if you happen to be in Orlando, you can stop by either Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes in Downtown Disney or The Ganachery and Gideon's Bakehouse in Disney Springs to sample some scary good Halloween-inspired snacks that will only be available for a limited time — from a cookie-stuffed hand pie to a pumpkin pie milkshake.

And for those who won't be able to get to the park but still want to taste some treats, you can look forward to the soon-to-be-released Disney Villains: Devilishly Delicious Cookbook, which offers recipes such as "Underworld Smoothies" inspired by Hades from Hercules, and "Deviled Dragon Eggs" sure to win the approval of Maleficent. Recipes for both are available online now.