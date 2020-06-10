Be prepared for a different experience next time you stay at a Disney Resort Hotel

Disney World Hotels Will Look and Feel Different When They Reopen June 22 — Here's What to Expect

Walt Disney World will begin its phased reopening on July 11, but several of its on-site resort hotels will be welcoming guests even sooner — on June 22.

Much like at the parks, Disney is making clear that the guest experience at their resort hotels will feel a little different for the time being, with visible changes intended to keep visitors safe and healthy amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Wednesday, Disney’s Vice President of Worldwide Safety Services Katie Kelly shared an update on the Disney Parks blog, giving guests a look at what to expect — from additional cleaning practices to contact-free check-ins, "so you can have a magical visit with peace of mind,” she wrote.

Upon first entering the resort, guests will now have the ability to use an online check-in service at select locations in order to avoid contact with staff members. Bellhop services have also been redesigned in order to avoid unnecessary contact and will allow guests to meet their luggage in their room.

According to Kelly, the company has increased cleaning procedures across the board, especially in high-contact areas. Hotel rooms will be cleaned rigorously before each arrival, and “a light cleaning service” will be offered every other day during a guest's stay.

Image zoom GREGG NEWTON/AFP/Getty

“Our housekeeping cast members will receive training on increased cleaning measures throughout the resort hotel and for each guest room, including updated practices for cleaning tools and managing in-room amenities, linens, luggage, and more,” Kelly writes. Several in-room items, like the TV remote, will be wrapped in plastic after cleaning, according to an informational video shared by the company (below).

The number of hand sanitizer stations will be expanded, and touch-points will be reduced across the resort by offering cashless and mobile-ordering options at shopping and dining locations. Hands-free “Magic Band” bracelets, which guests can tap to pay for items, are one way the company plans to make this possible.

Capacity will also be reduced in many public areas across the resort — such as pools, restaurants, lobbies and fitness centers — in an effort to facilitate social distancing.

RELATED VIDEO: Disney World Announces Reopening Date After Months-Long Coronavirus Closure

“Of course, we all have an important role to play in promoting health and safety,” Kelly notes. “We are asking our guests to help, by washing your hands frequently with soap and water; following physical distancing and other guidelines when you visit; and rescheduling your visit if you or a member of your party feel ill or are subject to quarantine or other travel restrictions.”