Disney World's Splash Mountain Will Permanently Close in January for 'Princess and the Frog' Reimagining

The new attraction, Tiana's Bayou Adventure, which is set to debut at Disneyland and Disney World in 2024, will feature zydeco music and a few new critters in the bayou

By
Published on December 2, 2022 05:40 PM
Splash Mountain; Reimagined With Princess and the Frog
Photo: Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland Resort; Disney

Splash Mountain's reimagining is getting closer!

The iconic Disney ride will become "Tiana's Bayou Adventure" in 2024 at both Disneyland in California and at Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Florida, in a makeover based on 2009's The Princess and the Frog.

Now, as Disney prepares to close the Disney World location on Jan. 23, 2023 in order to facilitate the transition, it's unveiling a first look at a new scene from the forthcoming re-theming, which features characters specifically created for the attraction.

Alongside Princess Tiana, Naveen and the jazz-loving alligator Louis, guests will travel through the bayou as they prepare to host a one-of-a-kind Mardi Gras celebration and listen to joyous music inspired by songs from the fan-favorite film.

A first look at a new scene and some of the brand-new characters coming to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, coming to Magic Kingdom Park, Lake Buena Vista, Fla. and Disneyland Park, Anaheim, Calif., in 2024
Disney

At the beginning of the boat ride, fireflies will light up the night "almost as if they're waving you forward," inviting guests deeper into the bayou, according a Disney press release.

The ride, which will remain a log flume, will also incorporate zydeco music, a blend of rhythm and blues that originated in Louisiana. A cast of critters will make up the band, including an otter, rabbit, raccoon, beaver, turtle and others.

Disney Shares Update on Splash Mountain’s Princess and the Frog Reimagining
The Walt Disney Company

"It feels like they may have a bigger role to play in this story … but we'll just have to wait and see on that one," Disney's releases teases.

Disney has been gradually releasing renderings and information about the new attraction since it was first announced in 2020. Most recently, in September, it unveiled a large model of the ride (below) at the Disney Parks and Experiences Wonderful World of Dreams pavilion at the D23 Expo in Anaheim.

Model of New Ride Based on Disney's Princess and the Frog Revealed at D23 Expo
Paul Morse

News of the ride's revamp came weeks after several petitions urged Disney to rework the theme of the popular attraction garnered attention on the site Change.org. One titled "Re-theme Splash Mountain to Princess and the Frog" received over 21,384 signatures upon closing.

The petition read in part: "Disney parks should be a home for all to enjoy regardless of race, age, whatever your background may be . . . While the ride is considered a beloved classic, its history and storyline are steeped in extremely problematic and stereotypical racist tropes from the 1946 film Song of the South. There is a huge need for diversity in the parks and this could help fill that need."

Splash Mountain
John Raoux/AP/Shutterstock

Disney noted at the time that a new story for the ride had long been under consideration.

The controversial Disney film Song of the South has long been criticized for its problematic portrayal of the post-Civil War South and for employing racist stereotypes. Bob Iger, then Disney executive chairman, confirmed in a 2020 shareholders' meeting that it would not be available to stream on Disney+, even with a disclaimer, calling it "not appropriate in today's world."

Disney Shares Update on Splash Mountain’s Princess and the Frog Reimagining
The Walt Disney Company

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Anika Noni Rose, the Tony Award-winning actress who voiced Tiana, Disney's first Black princess, shared her excitement about the news of the ride's re-theming at the time.

"It is really exciting to know that Princess Tiana's presence in both Disneyland and Magic Kingdom will finally be fully realized!" she wrote at the time of the 2020 announcement. "As passionate as I am about what we created, I know the fans are going to be over the moon. The Imagineers are giving us the Princess and the Frog Mardi Gras celebration we've been waiting for, and I'm here for it!"

Related Articles
Iris Apfel christmas tree
101-Year-Old Fashion Legend Iris Apfel Lights Up a Giant Holiday Tree That Wears Her Iconic Glasses
Trista Sutter 50th birthday trip
'The Bachelorette' Star Trista Sutter Shares Details of Her 'Dreamy' Tropical 50th Birthday Celebration
Mariah Carey holiday experience
Mariah Carey to Open Her Penthouse Apartment to 2 Lucky Guests for 'Ultimate Holiday Experience' in NYC
The White Lotus Jennifer Coolidge, Jon Gries Photograph by Fabio Lovino/HBO; The exterior and interior of the property Where was the image taken - at San Domenico Palace, a Four Seasons Hotel, Italy credit: Peter Vitale
'The White Lotus' Season 2: All the Stunning Real Places Where the Show Was Filmed in Sicily
amazon people tested one off rockland underseat luggage tout
The Most Spacious Underseat Luggage We Tested Is Almost 70% Off Right Now
Carnival Valor
Man Who Fell Off Carnival Ship Could Have Been in Water for 15 Hours: 'Thanksgiving Miracle'
Lauren Jenkins & Patrick Davis Wedding - LA BOUTIQUE photos for People Magazine
After Months of Physical Therapy, Lauren Jenkins Walks Down the Aisle: 'It Was a Big Accomplishment'
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber Share Photos from Model's 26th Birthday Celebration in Tokyo, Japan https://www.instagram.com/p/ClR-wwhv6Ip/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link https://www.instagram.com/p/ClSCFQOhEQz/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber Share Photos from Model's 26th Birthday Celebration in Tokyo
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Thomas Lammeyer/imageBROKER/Shutterstock (5052226a) Bright Angel Trail, South Rim, Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona, USA, North America VARIOUS
Grand Canyon National Park Removes 'Offensive' Name of Popular Hiking Trail in Support of Havasupai Tribe
Taylor Lautner Taylor Dome honeymoon
Newlyweds Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome Bask in Honeymoon Bliss During Romantic Mexican Getaway
Away Black Friday Sale Tout
Away's Black Friday Sale Is Bigger Than Ever This Year — and It Includes the Best Carry-On Luggage We Tested
TRVL Design - Luxe TRVL Case
Heading Home for the Holidays? Oprah's Favorite 3-in-1 Travel Toiletry Bag Is at Its Lowest Price in a Month
Orlando International Airport, Florida - November 1st, 2016 - Frontier Airlines, Airbus A320-214, N233FR "Buck the Pronghorn" parked at the departure gate.
Frontier Airlines Is Offering Unlimited Flights with $599 Annual Pass
Southwest Airlines Pilot Saves Passenger's Phone
Southwest Airlines Pilot Hangs Out of Cockpit to Retrieve Passenger's Lost Phone
General views of Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom, celebrating its 50th anniversary
Walt Disney World to Introduce Park-Specific Ticket Prices: Here's How Much It'll Cost You Now
Christmas Story House
You Can Sleep in Ralphie Parker's Twin Bed at the Cleveland Home From 'A Christmas Story'