Walt Disney World guests will soon have the chance to book a two-night stay on a Galactic Starcruiser, a first-of-its-kind interactive lodging experience

Everything to Know About Disney's New Immersive Star Wars Hotel — Including the Price Tag!

Walt Disney World is getting ready to send guests to a galaxy far far away — aboard the Galactic Starcruiser, its forthcoming Star Wars-themed hotel.

Here's everything we know so far about the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser:

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

It's Unlike Any Other Disney Hotel

A stay at the property, which is scheduled to open in spring of 2022, is "part immersive theater, part themed environment, part culinary extravaganza, part real-life role-playing game," according to a press release from the theme park. Rather than simply a place to crash after a day of park hopping, the Starcruiser is an "ongoing, immersive and interactive entertainment, where choices determine your experience."

The hotel itself, according to Disney lore, is actually the Halcyon starcruiser, "the jewel of the Chandrila Star Line." After boarding, "you'll voyage to the far reaches of the galaxy in legendary comfort and style," the site reads.

Disney World Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Credit: Disney

2. You Have to Stay for 2 Nights

The experience is a non-negotiable two-night experience that allows guests to complete whatever adventure they may find themselves swept up in. Guests get to live their Star Wars story through exclusive experiences, missions and activities.

Disney World Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Credit: Disney

3. It Comes with a Hefty Price Tag

For two guests, the Starcruiser experience will cost $4,809, three guests cost $5,299 and four guests cost $5,999. But the price includes nearly everything you could need during your stay! Every vacation package comes with a two-night stay in a cabin or suite, food and beverage on the ship (excluding alcoholic and specialty beverages) and valet parking. Guests also gain admission to Disney's Hollywood Studios home to the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge land.

Disney World Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Credit: Disney

4. The Rooms Are Out of This World

The hotel — technically a Corellian MPO-1400 model starcruiser — features 100-well-appointed cabins and suites suitable for your intergalactic journey. There are three room types: the standard cabin, which sleeps four to five passengers; the galaxy class suite, which sleeps four passengers; and the grand cabin suite, which sleeps eight passengers.

The Halcyon's backstory includes that it was "recently refurbished and reoutfitted" to combine "modern conveniences with the romance of the age of exploration."

Disney World Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Credit: Disney

5. You'll Get to Train Like a Jedi

During a stay at the hotel, guests will have the opportunity to meet beloved characters from the movie saga and get the opportunity to go through lightsaber training.

Guests will also have the option to do bridge training, which allows them to experience the Halcyon and learn how the ship functions with help from the onboard crew during a hands-on presentation.

Disney World Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Credit: Disney

6. The Story Continues in the Park

The Galactic Starcruiser voyage comes after the 2019 opening of the theme park's Star Wars land, Galaxy's Edge. The land was Disney's biggest expansion at the time, and it placed an emphasis on technology and innovative design as a way to entice guests into a fully immersive experience.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.