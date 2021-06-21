Henry Golding and his wife, Liv Lo, welcomed their first child together in March

Henry Golding on Why He Wants His Daughter to Understand the 'Importance of Travel'

Henry Golding has a great passion for traveling - and he can't wait to share it with his baby daughter!

"I think I grew up lucky enough to have parents who saw the importance of traveling," Golding, 34, tells PEOPLE exclusively while promoting his partnership with Affirm. "I come from a multicultural family. My dad's British, my mom's Malaysian. So, we've always had that mixed kind of heritage - like a child of two worlds, I suppose."

He continues, "I think it's really important to understand from a young age, how lucky we are. So I think going to places like Asia and allowing [kids] to experience a very different culture is really important."

The Snake Eyes star also wants to accumulate "as many stamps in the passport as possible," he jokes.

Golding and his wife, Liv Lo, welcomed their first child together in March. The couple, who got engaged in 2015 and tied the knot the following year, have not yet disclosed their baby girl's name.

Golding tells PEOPLE that parenthood has "been amazing" so far. "She's such a good baby. My wife is phenomenal, such an amazing mother and we've just been blessed this entire time," he says.

Though Golding is still a new parent, he's been able to learn how to "be comfortable in feeling overwhelmed."

"It's such an overwhelming experience and there's only so much you can freak out until you realize it's like, 'Oh, what am I actually freaking out about? What am I worried about?' Like, she's okay. She's doing well," he explains. "But as new parents, you're just like, 'Oh, my god, what happens if she does this? This is totally wrong.'"

The Crazy Rich Asians actor is also currently working alongside Affirm to help make travel for affordable.

The financial lending company, which is giving away seven trips worth $5,000 every week in June plus one $15,000 grand prize, is ultimately helping to "give back the power to people" to manage their finances, Golding says.