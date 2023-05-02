Heather El Moussa's Followers Call Her 'Tone Deaf' for Sharing Son Tristan's Easy First Flight on Private Jet

The 'Selling Sunset' star received backlash from her fans, one of whom commented, "Try flying commercial"

Heather El Moussa is getting backlash from her followers after her most recent Instagram post.

On Monday, the Selling Sunset star, 35, shared a series of photos from her 3-month-old son Tristan's first flight. The new mom was headed to Scottsdale, Arizona, with her husband Tarek for his networking panel event, The Flipping Summit, along with his two older children, Taylor 12, and Brayden, 7 — whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall — and his mom.

"Our little traveling boy!! Took Tristan on his first flight ever with Tay and Bray so they could be with us at The Flipping Summit and see us in our element 🤍," she wrote in the caption besides a shot of her kissing her son's head while traveling on a private jet.

Heather continued: "Tristan did such an incredible job and mom-tip, I breast fed him on the way up and then again on the way down to help with ear popping- It worked perfectly and then the rest of the flight he just giggled, played and looked around and was so happy & didn't cry once… he loved the new environment 🫶🏻"

She added that Tristan slept a lot during the trip and that, "He was such an angel 🥺 Proud mama moment."

While flying with a baby may have been pain-free for the real estate agent, her followers were quick to point out that her mode of transportation probably had something to do with it.

One user claimed that her post was "tone deaf af" and that flying on a private jet is "straight privilege" and "zero percent relatable."

Another person commented, "Of course it was GREAT. Try flying commercial 😂," while a different user added, "Love that it went well but many moms can't relate to your flight experience on a private jet….."

Other moms in the comments added that they don't always have the "luxury" to breastfeed during takeoff and landing, and that her tip isn't useful for most flying on standard commercial flights.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Heather Rae El Moussa/instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Heather Rae El Moussa/instagram

In addition to adjusting to life as a new mom, the reality star has been busy with the premiere of her and her husband's new show, The Flipping El Moussas, and the return of Selling Sunset season 6 on May 19.

In March, Heather got candid during an interview for E! News after revealing that she had not been called back to film season 7 of the hit Netflix real estate show following the birth of her son.

Selling Sunset. (L to R) Mary Fitzgerald, Jason Oppenheim, Nicole Young, Amanza Smith, Heather Rae, Bre Tiesi, Davina Potratz, Brett Oppenheim, Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani, Chrishell Stause in season 6 of Selling Sunset.
Adam Rose/Netflix

"Season 6 is coming out soon. I don't think they've announced the air date, but soon you guys will find out," she told hosts Adrienne Bailon and Keltie Knight at the time. "Season 7 is filming right now, but I've been off maternity leave and I've been excited to get back to work and so far I have not been called back."

After Bailon asked her how she was feeling about everything, Heather responded: "It's been a little frustrating. So [I'm] not sure what's been going on."

While her role in season 7 is still up in the air, viewers will see her navigate her real estate business while being pregnant in season 6, as seen in the teaser trailer.

