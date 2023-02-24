No Clickers Here! Visit These Stunning Real-Life Filming Locations from 'The Last of Us'

While the post-apocalyptic realm of HBO's The Last of Us may not look particularly inviting, the real-life filming locations are among the most stunning destinations to visit in Canada. And don't worry — clickers and infected have yet to be seen!

In episode 6 of the hit show, which was inspired by the video game of the same name, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) continue their cross-country journey from Kansas City, Kansas, in hopes of finding Joel's brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna) in Wyoming. The duo brace themselves to encounter all types of humans-turned-zombies as a result of a deadly fungal outbreak that destroyed society 20 years prior.

Along the way, the unlikely pair pass by incredible snow-covered mountains and turquoise rivers until they reach the fully functioning city of Jackson, Wyoming. But the filming locations aren't actually spread across the American heartland. The real sites can be visited in the province of Alberta, Canada. Read on for the exact locations.

Canmore, Alberta

Liane Hentscher/HBO

Canmore, a cozy mountain town in Alberta, cosplays as Jackson, Wyoming — the safe haven where Tommy has been peacefully living with his wife Maria (Rutina Wesley) for the last few years. When Joel and Ellie are brought to the quaint location by townspeople, the pair are immediately in awe of the working society that appears to be untouched by the pandemic. The fictional oasis even offers working electricity, a movie theater and a charming Christmas tree in the town's center.

In real life, Canmore is nestled in the Kananaskis Valley with surrounding views of the Rocky Mountains. It's an ideal wintry escape that offers hiking, shopping, and a Nordic spa experience to entertain visitors.

Liane Hentscher/HBO

Fans of the show can also visit the nearby Canmore Engine Bridge that was built in the 1880s and offers panoramic views of the Canadian Rockies. Viewers may recognize it from the scene where Joel and Ellie make their journey to Wyoming — or perhaps from the editing error that went viral on social media.

Heritage Park Historical Village

Liane Hentscher/HBO

After Ellie and Joel enjoy a home-cooked meal for the first time in years, Tommy takes his brother to the town saloon to catch up. The two share a drink at the real-life Heritage Park Historical Village's hotel replica, Wainwright Hotel, in Calgary, Alberta.

At the quaint bar, the brothers confront the tension from Joel after he searched for Tommy for years, only to find out that he's been living a peaceful life with plenty of food and shelter. They also discuss the upcoming journey that Joel has to take in order to get Ellie safely to the Fireflies, a rebel militia group, in Colorado.

Liane Hentscher/HBO

In real life, Heritage Park, Canada's largest living history museum, boasts over 200 exhibits that explore the history of the country through unique attractions like the Wainwright Hotel. The replica also serves as a dinner reception venue that offers a dining room and authentic saloon as seen in the show.

Mount Royal University and Southern Alberta Institute of Technology

Liane Hentscher/HBO

The university setting that sets the scene for episode six's epic cliffhanger took place at Calgary's Mount Royal University and Southern Alberta Institute of Technology, not the University of Eastern Colorado like it appears in the show.

During production, Calgary students watched their campuses transform into an abandoned site in dystopian America where the Firefly base is supposed to be located. Crew members even had to remove snow from campus grounds and add in sand and leaves to make it look more realistic.