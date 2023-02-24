No Clickers Here! Visit These Stunning Real-Life Filming Locations from 'The Last of Us'

The hit HBO show was filmed across Alberta, Canada

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on February 24, 2023 05:51 PM
The Last of Us Season 1 - Episode 6
Photo: Liane Hentscher/HBO

While the post-apocalyptic realm of HBO's The Last of Us may not look particularly inviting, the real-life filming locations are among the most stunning destinations to visit in Canada. And don't worry — clickers and infected have yet to be seen!

In episode 6 of the hit show, which was inspired by the video game of the same name, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) continue their cross-country journey from Kansas City, Kansas, in hopes of finding Joel's brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna) in Wyoming. The duo brace themselves to encounter all types of humans-turned-zombies as a result of a deadly fungal outbreak that destroyed society 20 years prior.

Along the way, the unlikely pair pass by incredible snow-covered mountains and turquoise rivers until they reach the fully functioning city of Jackson, Wyoming. But the filming locations aren't actually spread across the American heartland. The real sites can be visited in the province of Alberta, Canada. Read on for the exact locations.

Canmore, Alberta

real-life filming locations in Alberta, Canada seen in episode 6 of The Last of Us
Liane Hentscher/HBO

Canmore, a cozy mountain town in Alberta, cosplays as Jackson, Wyoming — the safe haven where Tommy has been peacefully living with his wife Maria (Rutina Wesley) for the last few years. When Joel and Ellie are brought to the quaint location by townspeople, the pair are immediately in awe of the working society that appears to be untouched by the pandemic. The fictional oasis even offers working electricity, a movie theater and a charming Christmas tree in the town's center.

In real life, Canmore is nestled in the Kananaskis Valley with surrounding views of the Rocky Mountains. It's an ideal wintry escape that offers hiking, shopping, and a Nordic spa experience to entertain visitors.

real-life filming locations in Alberta, Canada seen in episode 6 of The Last of Us
Liane Hentscher/HBO

Fans of the show can also visit the nearby Canmore Engine Bridge that was built in the 1880s and offers panoramic views of the Canadian Rockies. Viewers may recognize it from the scene where Joel and Ellie make their journey to Wyoming — or perhaps from the editing error that went viral on social media.

Heritage Park Historical Village

real-life filming locations in Alberta, Canada seen in episode 6 of The Last of Us
Liane Hentscher/HBO

After Ellie and Joel enjoy a home-cooked meal for the first time in years, Tommy takes his brother to the town saloon to catch up. The two share a drink at the real-life Heritage Park Historical Village's hotel replica, Wainwright Hotel, in Calgary, Alberta.

At the quaint bar, the brothers confront the tension from Joel after he searched for Tommy for years, only to find out that he's been living a peaceful life with plenty of food and shelter. They also discuss the upcoming journey that Joel has to take in order to get Ellie safely to the Fireflies, a rebel militia group, in Colorado.

real-life filming locations in Alberta, Canada seen in episode 6 of The Last of Us
Liane Hentscher/HBO

In real life, Heritage Park, Canada's largest living history museum, boasts over 200 exhibits that explore the history of the country through unique attractions like the Wainwright Hotel. The replica also serves as a dinner reception venue that offers a dining room and authentic saloon as seen in the show.

Mount Royal University and Southern Alberta Institute of Technology

real-life filming locations in Alberta, Canada seen in episode 6 of The Last of Us
Liane Hentscher/HBO

The university setting that sets the scene for episode six's epic cliffhanger took place at Calgary's Mount Royal University and Southern Alberta Institute of Technology, not the University of Eastern Colorado like it appears in the show.

During production, Calgary students watched their campuses transform into an abandoned site in dystopian America where the Firefly base is supposed to be located. Crew members even had to remove snow from campus grounds and add in sand and leaves to make it look more realistic.

Related Articles
Todd Chrisley (L) and Julie Chrisley, Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders vacation in Miami
Chase Chrisley Jets Off to Miami with Fiancée Emmy Medders as Parents Serve Time in Prison
Lamar Johnson, Jeffrey Pierce, Storm Reid, Nico Parker, Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Merle Dandridge and Gabriel Luna attend the Los Angeles premiere of HBO's "The Last of Us" at Regency Village Theatre on January 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
The Cast of 'The Last Of Us': Everything to Know
A body was found near their area where 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey went missing.
Body Pulled from N.Y. River Near Where 14-Year-Old Samantha Humphrey Went Missing in November
The Last of Us Season 1 - Episode 6
'The Last of Us' Fans Point Out HBO Editing Error — and It's Not a Starbucks Cup
moose kicks woman
Alaska Woman Gets Kicked in the Head by a Moose While Walking Her Dog — See the Shocking Video!
Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' to Film in Yellowstone Rather Than New Mexico After Charge Downgraded
Actress Ellen Barkin attends the premiere of TNT's "Animal Kingdom" at The Rose Room on June 8, 2016 in Venice, California.
Ellen Barkin Recalls Alleged On-Set Harassment from 'Sea of Love' Director Harold Becker
The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy
Watch Eugene Levy Maneuver a Speeding Dog Sled in 'The Reluctant Traveler': 'I Felt Like Ben-Hur'
Gondola is docked on a dry canal during a low tide in Venice, Italy
Venice's Famous Gondolas Trapped in the Mud Amid Historic Low Tides — See Photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Valentines day
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photos from Romantic 'Snowed-In' Valentine's Day Trip with Husband Travis Barker
Keira Knightley as Loretta McLaughlin in 20th Century Studios' BOSTON STRANGLER, exclusively on Hulu.
Keira Knightley Tries to Break the Story of the Boston Strangler in Trailer for Real-Life Thriller
Millie Bobby Brown Says 'Howdy 19' During Birthday Celebration in Los Angeles
Millie Bobby Brown Gets 19th Birthday Love from Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi: 'Girl of My Dreams'
Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews during a game against the Kings at the United Center.
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews Taking Break from Hockey to Deal with Continued Long COVID Symptoms
Melissa McCarthy and husband Ben Falcone on vacation in Santa Fe, New Mexico for Booking.com
Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone Enjoy Romantic Trip to Santa Fe: 'We Love the Fun of Trying Out Something New'
John Corbett and Nia Vardalos during "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" - Hollywood Premiere at ArcLight Theatre in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)
Nia Vardalos Recalls Filming 'Incredible' 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' Scene with John Corbett
Faleena Marie Hopkins missing
Missing Romance Novelist Found After Disappearing Following Her Release from Wyoming Jail