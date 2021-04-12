Hawaii Reveals COVID-Vaccinated Travelers Can Soon Bypass Mandatory Quarantine

The exception is not yet available, as it will need to be accepted by Maj. Gen. Kenneth S. Hara, director of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency

Travelers with COVID-19 vaccinations will not have to quarantine if traveling to Hawaii.

On Monday, Hawaii Governor David Ige signed an emergency proclamation that amended some of its COVID-19 guidelines, including the exceptions to its mandatory 10-day quarantine period.

Currently, everyone who travels to Hawaii is subject to a mandatory self-quarantine. There are two exceptions: a negative COVID test within 72 hours prior to arrival in the state or arrival via boat that has been at sea for at least 10 consecutive days with no positive COVID cases.

A third exception added in Monday's proclamation will waive the quarantine mandate for any travelers who can provide documentation that they received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Travelers will have to show proof either by uploading it to the Safe Travels Program website or presenting it in person upon arrival.

The governor did not provide a date when the exception will go into effect. More details are expected to be made available on the Safe Travels website.

Since October, Hawaii has been allowing visitors to bypass a mandatory quarantine period before entering the state with a negative COVID test.

According to the state's data, nearly 22,000 people entered the state on April 11. A majority of travelers have been providing a negative COVID test to bypass the quarantine period.

As of April 11, a little more than 1,000 people are quarantining.

The proclamation signed Monday also extended Hawaii's eviction moratorium by two months as well as the grace period for state identification and driver's licenses that have expired during the pandemic.