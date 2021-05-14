Evanna Lynch (a.k.a. Luna Lovegood) Gives PEOPLE a tour of NYC's New Harry Potter Store

Harry Potter New York, an immersive flagship store spanning three floors and over 21,000 square feet, opens next month on June 3

Evanna Lynch, who starred as the warmhearted and quirky witch Luna Lovegood throughout the latter half of the Harry Potter film series, recently gave PEOPLE an inside look at the soon-to-be-opened Potter flagship store, which is set to open in New York City early next month.

Located in the heart of the Big Apple, Harry Potter New York is the first official Potter-themed store in the state and is located next to the city's iconic Flatiron building at 935 Broadway. The store will span three floors and cover over 21,000 square feet.

Over the years, various wizarding experiences have opened across the globe — including themed lands at Universal's amusement parks in Orlando and Hollywood, as well as a studio tour in London, where Warner Bros. filmed the famed franchise — but Lynch, 29, says this experience will conjure up feelings of magic in visitors that they have never experienced before.

"I think it's quite different from the studio tour and the parks because it's a wizarding building just in the middle of Muggle surroundings," she tells PEOPLE exclusively. In the books and films, fans will recall, wizarding buildings are tucked into unassuming storefronts (or telephone booths) in Muggle London. Aside from the signage, the new Potter store blends in seamlessly with the neighborhood.

"I think the other ones, you have to kind of go out of your way and it's a big trek, it's a pilgrimage almost. Whereas this, you can be around New York City doing your shopping or at work," says Lynch. You can also drop in for happy hour drinks!

Chatting with PEOPLE at the attraction's in-house Butterbeer Bar, Lynch explains that she believes those working behind the scenes perfectly crafted the fictional drink.

"It's so rich and buttery, I can't imagine it tasting any different," she says. "In the books, it's warm and the bottled one is cool, so it's more refreshing, which is definitely gonna be good for New York summers."

Harry Potter New York visitors can choose from draft Butterbeer, Butterbeer ice cream and bottled Butterbeer to enjoy in the bar, as well as an array of various wizarding world-inspired treats.

Throughout the area, guests will also find glowing Butterbeer bottles that will rise from the floor and fly over the bar, as Butterbeer moves magically across the ceiling. On the tables within the bar, Daily Prophets line the tops for visitors to catch up on some magical news as well.

For Lynch, taking part in various Potter experiences over the years is always timeless, as it allows the actress to connect with fans of all different backgrounds.

"I love seeing people who appreciate all the details," she tells PEOPLE. "Because the people who create these things, like MinaLima and the architects of these places, they are nerdy about every detail, they know everything and they create new things specifically for these places — and only the true fans really appreciate those."

"I find it very restorative and it's a lovely, warm feeling," Lynch, who will be releasing a memoir later this year, adds.

The store will be home to "the largest collection of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts products under one roof," according to a press release, and will "set a new standard for themed retail, combining breath-taking design, exquisite craftsmanship, hand-crafted props, exciting interactive elements and exclusive products — inviting fans to experience the Wizarding World in a brand-new way."