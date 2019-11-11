Grab Your Wand! Harry Potter's Childhood Home Is Available to Rent on Airbnb

Image zoom Courtesy De Vere House

Calling all Harry Potter fans: If you’re dreaming of a magical getaway, look no further — you can now rent the famous wizard’s childhood home on Airbnb.

Located in the charming medieval village of Lavenham, England — also known as the real-life location of Godric’s Hollow — the De Vere House is the perfect home base for checking out some of the shooting locales from the famous film adaptations of J.K. Rowling’s beloved books firsthand (or just exploring the British countryside).

In case you get claustrophobic at the thought of sleeping in Harry’s cupboard under the stairs, there’s no need to fear. This isn’t the Dursley’s place, where Harry grew up, but the filming location of his actual childhood home, where he lived with his parents Lily and James Potter before a certain Lord Voldemort broke in and left the then-infant wizard literally scarred for life.

For $153 per night, you can experience the real-life charms of the De Vere House, a former five-star bed and breakfast that recently became available for rent on Airbnb. The two-bedroom home boasts en-suite bathrooms and amenities like TV and WiFi (so you can stream Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, perhaps?) as well as a reading room complete with a log fire, and a courtyard garden.

According to the Airbnb host, there’s plenty to do nearby. Whether you’re in the mood to admire local museums, pop into a medieval church, grab some fish n’ chips or hit up an antique store, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. And if you’d like to learn more about the village’s history, the host is happy to provide guide books and suggestions for guests.

Assuming the door-unlocking “Alohomora” charm won’t work here, it’s best to book your stay far in advance to make sure it’s available — the popular listing is already booked through the end of January!