Happy Birthday America! Here are the Best Fourth of July Fireworks Shows Across the U.S.A.

America’s birthday wouldn’t be the same without barbecue, beach days or that red, white, and blue sheet cake. But one staple of July 4th rises above the rest — literally! Here are seven places to witness the most spectacular fireworks from sea to shining sea.

The Addison Kaboom Town fireworks show

Addison, Texas

Everything’s bigger in Texas — including the fireworks. The annual Addison Kaboom Town spectacular (which utilizes about 5,000 lbs. of fireworks) has become a Dallas-Fort Worth favorite. In fact, over 500,000 people flock to this small town of 15,000 on July 3 for live entertainment, air shows, family-friendly activities and a 30-minute fireworks display.

The "Let Freedom Sing!" display in Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee

Eighteen pyro technicians will use more than 36,000 pounds of explosives and shoot off a predicted 62,000 shells during Nashville’s “Let Freedom Sing!” July 4th celebration. And it wouldn’t be Music City without a little live entertainment — the Grammy Award-winning Nashville Symphony is set to perform during the fireworks show. To catch all the action up-close (including free concerts from Brett Eldredge, Mac McAnally, Jessy Wilson and Dylan Scott) be sure to camp out on Lower Broadway.

The Macy's fireworks show

New York City, New York

It’s no surprise that New York City-based department store Macy’s hosts what city officials call the largest fireworks display in the country. Preparations for the July 4th extravaganza — which takes place over Manhattan’s East River between Broad Street and the Brooklyn Bridge — start a year in advance across the country in California. According to Macy’s, “prime viewing locations” in Manhattan are on elevated portions of Franklin D. Roosevelt Drive and the Lower Promenade.

Fireworks in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana

The 35th annual Go Fourth on the River fireworks show, launched from a single barge in the French Quarter, is visible from either side of the Mississippi River. Book a river cruise on the Creole Queen or the Steamboat Natchez for an unbeatable overhead view, and download the event app to hear music in real time synced to the 4th of July show.

Fireworks illuminate the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

Washington D.C.

Hosted by John Stamos for the second year in a row (with appearances from Carole King, Vanessa Williams and Colbie Caillat), Washington’s National Mall Fireworks display is not to be missed. Arrive early for prime seating on the Lincoln Memorial steps, then enjoy a 35-minute fireworks show with America’s most iconic memorials and monuments as the backdrop. Before this year’s show, President Trump will deliver a “Salute to America” speech from the Lincoln Memorial.

The San Diego Bay on the Fourth of July.

San Diego, California

The Big Bay Boom’s 18-minute fireworks show, set off from four barges in San Diego Bay, is Southern California’s premiere Independence Day event. Last year, the massive attraction generated $10.1 million in sales for hotels, restaurants, retail shops, tour operators, museums, charter cruise firms, boat rental companies, and other businesses in the area. Shelter Island is an optimal location for viewing.

The view of downtown Minneapolis on Fourth of July

Minneapolis, Minnesota

With two full days of Indepence Day celebrations, Minneapolis’ Red, White & Boom event on July 3rd and 4th is twice the fun! More than 75,000 people flock to the Minneapolis Riverfront for live music, food, family-friendly activities and, of course, fireworks. For early birds early: the Red, White & Boom Half Marathon, Relay, and 5K races begin July 4 at 6:50 a.m.