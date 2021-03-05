Halloween Horror Nights Returning to Universal Studios Florida in September

So far, the only haunted house theme that has been announced is Beetlejuice

Prepare to be scared!

Halloween Horror Nights will be returning to Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla., in September, it was announced Friday.

In its 30th year, Halloween Horror Nights will run from Sept. 3 to Oct. 31, providing a full two months of spooky thrills.

So far, the only haunted house theme that has been announced is Beetlejuice.

"Enter the twisted, terrifying world of the original film, as the infamous Bio-Exorcist haunts you, taunts you and sends you screaming out of the haunted house," the site reads.

None of the park's Scare Zone themes have been released yet.

Image zoom Credit: Universal Studios Florida

The popular event was canceled at both of the park locations in Orlando and Hollywood last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While parks are still closed in California, they've been open in Florida with strict safety guidelines for several months.

Halloween Horror nights will be no different. Face masks and temperature checks are required for entrance, and social distancing is encouraged. Prior to boarding most rides, guests are required to use hand sanitizer as well.

Other details on event-specific safety requirements will be shared in the coming months, the park said.