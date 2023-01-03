Hailey Bieber Shares Holiday Photos from Wintry Colorado Getaway with Husband Justin and 'Best Friends'

The model celebrated the end of 2022 in Aspen with her husband of four years and friends Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou

By
Natalia Senanayake
Natalia Senanayake

Natalia Senanayake is an Editorial Assistant, Lifestyle at PEOPLE. She covers all things travel and home, from celebrities' luxury mansions to breaking travel news. Before joining PEOPLE, she freelanced for Reclamation Magazine and taught English at a high school in Barcelona, Spain. Natalia studied Journalism and Media at Rutgers University and enjoys documenting her travels on Instagram in her free time.

Published on January 3, 2023 02:14 PM
Hailey Bieber Aspen with Justin Bieber
Photo: Hailey Bieber/instagram

Hailey Baldwin Bieber is ringing in the New Year with her loved ones.

On Monday, the Rhode skincare founder, 26, shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram from her trip to Aspen, Colorado, where she spent the holidays. Her husband, Justin Bieber, 28, tagged along for the wintry getaway, along with her famous friends, Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou.

"Holiday Dump ❄️☀️ best times. best friends. Happy New Year ✨✨🤍," she wrote alongside a cute snap of her sitting in Justin's lap decked out in snow gear.

Along with shots of her posing in front of a snowy background, the model shared an inside look into her intimate New Year's Eve celebration, where she danced around to Tame Impala's "The Less I Know the Better" in a black cutout dress and a "Happy New Year" crown.

In another video, Hailey was all smiles as she trudged through fresh snow piled up to her knees. Jenner also shared a cute group shot of the trio all bundled up.

Hailey Bieber Aspen with <a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kylie Jenner</a>
Kylie Jenner/instagram

New Year's Eve is not the only holiday the Biebers celebrated on vacation. In November, the married couple of four years spent Thanksgiving in Japan and both documented their time abroad on Instagram.

On Turkey Day, Hailey shared a snap of her and her husband posing hand in hand in comfy sweats on her Instagram Story. Over the image, she wrote a simple caption: "so thankful for my 🤍."

Meanwhile, Justin shared a series of photos of his wife wearing a variety of different outfits — from an all-denim ensemble from his brand Drew House to a black and gray Dior bikini set.

Hailey Bieber Aspen with <a href="https://people.com/tag/justin-bieber/" data-inlink="true">Justin Bieber</a>
Hailey Bieber/instagram

In September, the couple celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary and marked the milestone on Instagram. Hailey posted various photos featuring the pair in their wedding attire (including her custom Off-White wedding gown) and sharing a sweet kiss at a restaurant.

"4 years married to you. the most beautiful human I've ever known... love of my life. Thank God for you. 🤍🥂," she wrote in the caption.

The duo secretly tied the knot in a New York City courthouse just two months after getting engaged in the Bahamas in July 2018, PEOPLE confirmed. They held a larger ceremony in South Carolina a year after their secret wedding to celebrate their marriage in front of family and friends.

