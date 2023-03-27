Hailey Bieber Enjoys a Peaceful Desert Getaway After Selena Gomez Asks Fans to Stop Attacking the Model

Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez seemingly put their social media drama to bed following bullying allegations, asking fans to be kinder to one another

By
Mackenzie Schmidt
mschmidt-headshot-2019
Mackenzie Schmidt

Published on March 27, 2023 04:34 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqQ-TU3v9b1/. Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber/Instagram
Photo: Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber/Instagram

Hailey Baldwin Bieber is finding some serenity in the desert after a tumultuous few weeks.

The model, 26, shared images of her retreat on Instagram Sunday, including shots of her taking in the red rocky formation, climbing up a high wall for a better view, and taking in a smoky aroma from a small vessel that seems to contain incense or sage.

She also shared a photo of herself smiling while lounging on the sofa in a luxe space decorated in the same red and orange hues as the dramatic scenery outside.

Bieber sported a casual look for the outing, including a white headband over her pulled-back hair, a black North Face puffer, gray sweatshirt, baggy jeans, sneakers and gold earrings.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqQ-TU3v9b1/. Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber/Instagram
Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber/Instagram

The Rhode Skin founder captioned the collection of images simply with two yellow heart emojis.

The post comes after Bieber seemingly resolved some social media drama that originated with bullying allegations involving Selena Gomez.

Gomez, 30, shared a post on her Instagram Story Friday, asking for compassion for Hailey — who is the wife of her ex, Justin Bieber.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqQ-TU3v9b1/. Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber/Instagram
Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber/Instagram

"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity," Gomez began.

"This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying," she continued. "I've always advocated for kindness and really want this to all stop."

Later in the day, Hailey posted her own story, writing in part , "I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as [she] and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and [me]. The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful."

Selena Gomez attends Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch; Hailey Bieber attends OBB Medias Grand Opening of OBB Studios
Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber. Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

The model continued, "Things can always be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended. We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself."

The conflict stemmed from an incident last month with Hailey and Kylie Jenner, when some people on social media accused Jenner, 25, and Hailey of making fun of Gomez when they posted about their eyebrows, after Gomez joked that she'd over-laminated her own brows in an Instagram Story post of her own.

Gomez found herself caught up in some more drama with Hailey when she responded to a resurfaced video of the model seemingly mocking the Only Murders in the Building star's good friend Taylor Swift.

The clip showed Hailey on her old show Drop the Mic alongside her co-host Method Man. When the rapper referenced "Taylor Swift's last album," Hailey pretended to gag and stuck her tongue out before rolling her eyes.

RELATED VIDEO: Selena Gomez Asks People to 'Be Kinder' amid Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner Drama

Gomez wrote in the comments of the viral clip, "So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game."

Following the alleged drama, Gomez announced she was taking a break from social media. "This is a little silly. I'm 30 and am too old for this. But I love you so much and I'll see you guys sooner [rather] than later," she said in a TikTok video.

The two women have seemingly resolved any conflict and are now following each other and leaving friendly comments on one another's social media.

