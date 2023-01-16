Hailey Bieber Says She Only Travels with This 'Chic' and 'Functional' Carry-On That So Many Reviewers Love, Too

She called it “the best suitcase in the world”

Hailey Bieber Beis Carryon tout
Hailey Bieber Beis Carryon tout. Photo: Getty, People / Reese Herrington

Having a quality suitcase that's lightweight, easy to wheel around, and spacious is key to making the airport experience effortless (and for some of us, it's the difference between making our flight on time or not). And Hailey Bieber believes she found the "best suitcase in the world," and it happens to be from a brand created by a fellow celebrity.

In a recent Instagram Story, the model shared a travel snap with her tried-and-true luggage from Shay Mitchell's brand Beis: The Carry-On Roller and 29-Inch Large Check-In Roller, writing that it's the "only" luggage she travels with these days.

Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber/Instagram

"It has the smoothest wheels," Bieber wrote, adding that the popular luggage is also "functional" and "oh so chic." The stylish bags are made of a durable hard-sided polycarbonate with a vegan leather trim and polyester lining. The exterior features a gradient 3D stripe design paired with the Beis logo.

The carry-on is lightweight at 8.36 pounds and features a retractable top carry handle as well as a side handle to make lifting it in and out of cars or planes easier. The side handle even has a weight limit indicator, so you always know how heavy your suitcase is. And the 360-degree wheels make traveling through the airport effortless.

Beis Carry On Roller
Beis

Buy It! Beis The Carry-On Roller in Gray, $198; beis.com

The carry-on can hold up to 61 pounds of luggage, and an expandable zipper puller allows you to add more space so you can fit everything you need. And the bag's interior is designed to keep you organized, thanks to a U-shaped zip flap, a detachable compression flap with mesh, a zip pouch for small valuables, and a separate pouch for dirty or wet clothes. It also features four compression straps to keep your belongings from sliding around.

Bieber isn't the only fan of the popular carry-on. It has hundreds of five-star ratings from shoppers who love how stylish and functional it is. "I am so blown away by how practical and functional the entire bag is," one reviewer said. Another person echoed the Rhode skincare founder's sentiments and called it the "best suitcase ever," adding that "it rolls easily on carpet, the zippers open and close smoothly and the handle extends easily."

In addition to Bieber's pick of gray, the carry-on comes in five other colors, including navy, black, beige, pink, and brown.

If you're good on carry-ons but are looking for a bigger suitcase, Bieber also recommended the 29-Inch Large Check-In Roller. The suitcase is slightly bigger at 11.84 pounds and has a capacity of 99 pounds, allowing you to fit more belongings. It also comes in gray, navy, black, beige, pink, or brown, so you can even match the sets.

Beis 29" Large Check In Roller
Beis

Buy It! Beis The 29-Inch Large Check-in Roller in Gray, $298; beis.com

If you have an upcoming vacation on your mind, upgrade your luggage now check out more colors below.

Beis Carry On Roller
Beis

Buy It! Beis The Carry-On Roller in Black, $198; beis.com

Beis 29" Large Check In Roller
Beis

Buy It! Beis The 29-Inch Large Check-In Roller in Navy, $298; beis.com

Beis Carry On Roller
Beis

Buy It! Beis The Carry-On Roller in Pink, $198; beis.com

Beis 29" Large Check In Roller
Beis

Buy It! Beis The 29-Inch Large Check-In Roller in Beige, $298; beis.com

Beis Carry On Roller
Beis

Buy It! Beis The Carry-On Roller in Brown, $198; beis.com

