Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Pics from Romantic Getaway to 'City of Love' with Husband Brad Falchuk

Ahead of the holidays, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk took a trip to Paris, soaking up the city's sights, shopping and seriously delicious eats

Published on December 13, 2022 08:48 AM
City of love with you know who
Photo: Gwyneth Paltrow Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow is sharing pictures of her Parisian getaway with husband Brad Falchuk.

The Oscar winner and Goop founder on Monday posted a gallery of photos to Instagram capturing some of her seemingly favorite moments from the French capital.

"City of Love with you know who," Paltrow, 50, captioned the post, which featured 10 pictures from the vacation.

Her post was led with a couples selfie taken on an escalator at famous department store Le Bon Marché Rive Gauche. Another sweet photo captured Falchuk, 51, before a meal at the Café de Flore.

There were plenty of food shots as well, including a classic ham and cheese baguette sandwich from Le Petit Vendôme, a plate of deviled eggs with caviar, and a seafood dish from high-end Cantonese restaurant Shang Palace. Paltrow shared a selfie of her toasting a glass of Veuve Clicquot Champagne, too.

Of course, like any good trip, there was a bit of sightseeing and shopping, judging from Paltrow's pics.

She and her husband dressed comfortably for their travels, wearing a series of cozy sweaters, turtlenecks, beanies, plaid shirts and oversized trench jackets.

The Politician actress, in her dressiest look, wore a menswear-inspired ensemble that included a button-down white shirt and grey pinstripe blazer. She paired it, and her other looks, with gold frame glasses.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk. ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

Back in October, Paltrow opened up to PEOPLE about one secret to her and Falchuk's four-year marriage, explaining that she makes a weekly "boyfriend breakfast" for her husband, who fittingly "loves breakfast."

"I love to cook. I love the smells. I love being in the kitchen," she said at a Los Angeles press event for her Copper Fit partnership. "And for Brad, I think for his love language, he definitely feels love when I cook for him. So it's a nice combination. Doesn't mean every couple has to do it by any stretch, but it works for us."

She went on to detail how one can be labeled a feminist and still want to cook, reflecting on a conversation she had with her team at Goop. "It's because there is this idea that domesticity ... holds a woman back," she said. "It's old-fashioned. But for me, I really derive so much grounding and pleasure from it."

