Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Turning 50 with Italian Vacation and 'a Road Trip or Two'

The GOOP founder did a lot of driving on her birthday trip, including navigating Italian toll booths, she shared in a new Instagram post

By
Published on October 6, 2022 04:02 PM
gwyneth paltrow
Photo: gwyneth paltrow/instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow is enjoying her milestone birthday.

The GOOP mogul shared some snaps on Thursday of her Italian vacation, where she celebrated her 50th birthday with friends and family.

"Birthday trip to Umbria with a road trip or two," Paltrow captioned the photos, which included several selfies, some delicious-looking food and an evening with fashion designer Brunello Cucinelli.

She is pictured in the back of an Italian convertible among a small caravan of similar vehicles. She also posed with her coffee in a robe and slippers first thing in the morning.

Paltrow rounded out the post by sharing a hilarious video of herself trying to understand the Italian instructions at a toll booth, letting out a squeal when she figures it out and drives through.

Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

She also marked her 50th birthday by posing wearing gold body paint — and nothing else — in an image shared with Goop followers and on Instagram last Thursday.

"All I know is that they're painting me gold and that I have to be naked," Paltrow shared about the photo shoot. "I feel so good turning 50, and this is about expressing that sense of energy and optimism that I'm experiencing. It's more about the female gaze and just a sense of fun."

The actress also recently reflected on her memorable life moments and shared a black-and-white photograph of herself jumping in a bikini on Instagram.

In the caption of her post, she wrote, "Musings on a milestone," and directed her followers to a link in her bio to her Goop blog, where she spoke candidly about her thoughts on turning 50.

RELATED VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Turning 50 with Bikini Pic: I 'Let Go of the Need to Be Perfect'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Noting that she is moving into "new territory" in her life, Paltrow said that it "requires owning my mistakes and finds me prostrate, praying I have learned from them all."

Related Articles
Derek Blasberg/ Instagram. Gwyneth Paltrow’s Milestone Birthday Celebrated by Friends: ‘Oh My Goop This is 50! . https://www.instagram.com/p/CjAEdT5s9Ka/.
Gwyneth Paltrow's Milestone Birthday Celebrated by Friends: 'Oh My Goop This Is 50!'
Gwyneth Paltrow Poses Nude Covered in Gold Body Paint for Provocative 50th Birthday Shoot
Gwyneth Paltrow Poses Nude Covered in Gold Body Paint for Provocative 50th Birthday Photo Shoot
gwyneth paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Turning 50 with Bikini Pic: I 'Let Go of the Need to Be Perfect'
gwyneth paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow Says She 'Hurt People,' Apologizes as She Reflects on Turning 50: 'I Am Imperfect'
Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin
Gwyneth Paltrow Says Daughter Apple Starting College Is 'Almost as Profound as Giving Birth'
3nd Annual Sean Penn & Friends HELP HAITI HOME Gala - Inside
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's Relationship Timeline
Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow look beautiful and happy while strolling on Madison Avenue, NYC, on August 3, 1996
Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow's Relationship: A Look Back
Chris MArtin and Gwyneth Paltrow
All About Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's 2 Kids
jennifer lopez bathtub
Jennifer Lopez Poses Nude in the Bathtub and Shows Off Her Special Newlywed Robe
gwyneth paltrow and kids
Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Photo with Her Two Teenage Kids as She Reflects on Summer 2022
Sofia Vergara Celebrates Her Son Manolo's 31st Birthday with Family Brunch: 'Feliz Cumpleaños!'. https://www.instagram.com/p/CildCuqvQwc/.
Sofía Vergara Celebrates Her Son Manolo's 31st Birthday with Family Brunch: 'Feliz Cumpleaños!'
Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin Look Like Twins During Their New York Weekend Trip
Gwyneth Paltrow and Daughter Apple Martin Look Like Twins in Photos from Their NYC Getaway
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 02: Guitarist Benji Madden and actress Cameron Diaz attend House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE on June 2, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Donato Sardella/Getty Images for REVOLVE)
Cameron Diaz 'Had the Best Time' at 50th Birthday with Husband Benji Madden, Adele and More: Source
salma hayek
Salma Hayek Goes Makeup-Free as She Shares Bikini Photos from Tropical Getaway
Julianne Moore Venice celebs on vacation
All the Celebs Who Love a Summer Vacation in Italy — Plus, Exactly Where They Go
Teresa Guidice
Teresa Giudice Celebrates 50th Birthday with Fiancé Luis Ruelas in Mexico — See the Photos!