Gwyneth Paltrow is enjoying her milestone birthday.

The GOOP mogul shared some snaps on Thursday of her Italian vacation, where she celebrated her 50th birthday with friends and family.

"Birthday trip to Umbria with a road trip or two," Paltrow captioned the photos, which included several selfies, some delicious-looking food and an evening with fashion designer Brunello Cucinelli.

She is pictured in the back of an Italian convertible among a small caravan of similar vehicles. She also posed with her coffee in a robe and slippers first thing in the morning.

Paltrow rounded out the post by sharing a hilarious video of herself trying to understand the Italian instructions at a toll booth, letting out a squeal when she figures it out and drives through.

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

She also marked her 50th birthday by posing wearing gold body paint — and nothing else — in an image shared with Goop followers and on Instagram last Thursday.

"All I know is that they're painting me gold and that I have to be naked," Paltrow shared about the photo shoot. "I feel so good turning 50, and this is about expressing that sense of energy and optimism that I'm experiencing. It's more about the female gaze and just a sense of fun."

The actress also recently reflected on her memorable life moments and shared a black-and-white photograph of herself jumping in a bikini on Instagram.

In the caption of her post, she wrote, "Musings on a milestone," and directed her followers to a link in her bio to her Goop blog, where she spoke candidly about her thoughts on turning 50.

Noting that she is moving into "new territory" in her life, Paltrow said that it "requires owning my mistakes and finds me prostrate, praying I have learned from them all."