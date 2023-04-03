Grandma Who Attended Disneyland's 1955 Opening Returns to Celebrate 100th Birthday

Dee Kolafa returned to the park last week — along with her extended family — to celebrate her big day, eat beignets and ride "It's a Small World"

By
Published on April 3, 2023 01:31 PM

A woman who attended the 1955 opening day of Disneyland in California just celebrated another big occasion at the park — her 100th birthday!

Dee Kolafa and her family returned to the Anaheim, California attraction on March 29 to mark her special day with a celebration, almost seven decades after she visited Disneyland on its first day as an amusement park.

"I didn't know they were going to do this much," Kolafa told ABC 7. "I was just real pleased that they were going to bring me a celebration."

The mother of five has her grandson Eric Sawyer to thank for setting up her second big day at the iconic park.

Sawyer told the station that he wrote to Disney about his grandmother and that she was going to turn 100 — the exact same milestone as The Walt Disney Co. marks in 2023.

Thinking his Grandma Kolafa would be happy with just a letter of acknowledgment, the park surprised them both with gifts and an invitation to spend her birthday at Disneyland.

Last week, Kolafa and her extended family visited the park and reminisced about the memories they've made there over the years — and created some new ones too.

Dee Kolafa
Dee Kolafa.

This included jumping on Kolafa's favorite ride, It's a Small World, and eating her favorite theme park fare: beignets.

Fittingly, the family was also treated to a special audience with Disneyland Resort's president, Ken Potrock — and Mickey Mouse himself — after Kolafa was given a personal tour of Walt Disney's apartment.

"It's gorgeous," Kolafa told The Orange County Register. "I love the nostalgic pictures, and that the things that really meant something to him are up there."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I'm older than you, Mickey," the newly crowned centenarian joking told the iconic cartoon character, the outlet added. "It sounds hokey, but I think we all should be almost grateful that we live on the same planet as (Walt Disney), who had that much imagination."

Disneyland
Disneyland. AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

While Kolafa has visited Disneyland multiple times over her 100 years — including one "quick trip" that resulted in a 400-mile drive, she told The Orange County Register — the centenarian still has a long way to go before she can match Californian Jeff Reitz.

On Feb. 24, the 50-year-old claimed a Guinness World Record for most consecutive visits to the park, having walked through Disneyland's doors almost 3,000 times.

Reitz started visiting the theme park every day in 2012, totaling 2,995 trips over the course of eight years, three months and 13 days.

"It started as a joke between friends when Disneyland announced they were giving an 'Extra Disney Day' when they announced the Leap Day 24-hour event in 2012," the Huntington Beach man told the Guinness World Records.

Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland Park on Jan. 27, 2023, when the Disney100 anniversary celebration comes to life at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif.
Disneyland. Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort

"We decided to use Disneyland as a positive as we were out of work and had annual passes that had been gifted, so it was a source of free entertainment," he said. "It helped to get us out and put a positive mindset, log exercise with all the steps taken, and always networking since you never knew who you would meet."

Had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic ending his streak on March 14, 2020, Reitz would've visited the park 3000 times. However, he is looking forward to returning for Disney's 100th-anniversary celebration this year.

"I have not set a return date yet, but now I think it would be really fun to return with my Guinness World Records title certificate to get pictures where I earned it — inside Disneyland," Reitz said.

Related Articles
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel at Disney
Jonathan Scott Watches Chewbacca 'Move In' on Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel, Plus More Celebs at Disney Parks!
Man Breaks Guiness World Record for Visiting Disneyland Almost 3,000 Times https://www.instagram.com/disney366_/
Calif. Man Breaks Guinness World Record After Visiting Disneyland Almost 3,000 Times
Jojo Siwa on TRON Lightcycle at Disney
JoJo Siwa Fell in Love for First Time, 'Realized I Was Gay' and Endured 'Heartbreak' — All at Disney World
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 07: Rebel Wilson attends the 2022 AACTA Awards Presented at the Hordern on December 07, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)
Rebel Wilson Reveals Why She Was 'Banned From Disneyland for 30 Days'
Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse
Disney's Most Groundbreaking and History-Making Moments of the Last 100 Years
Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their pals pose in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle in their shimmering new looks at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim Calif, that begins commemorating The Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary on Jan. 27, 2023
Here Are All the New Attractions at Disneyland Resort in Celebration of Disney's 100th Anniversary
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 17: Chloe Grace Moretz attends the special screening of the Amazon Original series "The Peripheral" at Odeon Luxe West End on October 17, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage); ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 17: Minnie and Mickey Mouse at Disneyland's 50th Anniversary rededication ceremony held at Disneyland on July 17, 2005 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Marsaili McGrath/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Evan Mock attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)
Chloë Grace Moretz and Evan Mock Recall 'Magical' Disney Memories as the Company Turns 100
Patrick Mahomes Poses with Newborn Son Bronze, Mickey, and Minnie Mouse During Disneyland Visit: 'Hello World'
Patrick Mahomes Poses with Baby Son Bronze, Mickey and Minnie Mouse During Disneyland Visit
Jay Z and singer Beyonce with daughter Blue Ivy Carter onstage during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 24, 2014 in Inglewood, California
Beyoncé and JAY-Z's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Disneyland
Disneyland Employees Accused of Laughing at Disabled Woman Before Injury That Led to Her Death
Marie Osmond Shares Rare Photo with Husband Steve Craig at Disney World — and Debuts New Hairstyle
Marie Osmond Shares Rare Photo with Husband Steve Craig at Disney World (and Surprise, She's Blonde!)
John Stamos (L) and Caitlin McHugh attend The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and mothers2mothers dinner at Ron Burkle's Green Acres Estate on October 24, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California
John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh's Relationship Timeline
23-YEAR-OLD SPIKE IS THE WORLD’S OLDEST DOG . The 12.9lb Chihuahua mix from Ohio is officially world's oldest dog
Meet the World's Oldest Dog! Spike Is a 23-Year-Old Chihuahua Who Loves Baths and Doritos
Splash Mountain; Reimagined With Princess and the Frog
Disney World's Splash Mountain Will Permanently Close in January for 'Princess and the Frog' Reimagining
Alice Davis, Disney's Costume Designer for Pirates of the Caribbean, It's a Small World Rides Dead at 93
Alice Davis, Disney's Costume Designer for It's a Small World, Pirates of the Caribbean Rides, Dead at 93
Nicky Hilton Celebrates Daughter Teddy's 'Happiest Birthday' with Family Trip to Disneyland
Nicky Hilton Shares Rare Family Photos from Daughter Teddy's Birthday Trip to Disneyland