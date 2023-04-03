Grandma Who Attended Disneyland's 1955 Opening Returns to Celebrate 100th Birthday

A woman who attended the 1955 opening day of Disneyland in California just celebrated another big occasion at the park — her 100th birthday!

Dee Kolafa and her family returned to the Anaheim, California attraction on March 29 to mark her special day with a celebration, almost seven decades after she visited Disneyland on its first day as an amusement park.

"I didn't know they were going to do this much," Kolafa told ABC 7. "I was just real pleased that they were going to bring me a celebration."

The mother of five has her grandson Eric Sawyer to thank for setting up her second big day at the iconic park.

Sawyer told the station that he wrote to Disney about his grandmother and that she was going to turn 100 — the exact same milestone as The Walt Disney Co. marks in 2023.

Thinking his Grandma Kolafa would be happy with just a letter of acknowledgment, the park surprised them both with gifts and an invitation to spend her birthday at Disneyland.

Last week, Kolafa and her extended family visited the park and reminisced about the memories they've made there over the years — and created some new ones too.

Dee Kolafa.

This included jumping on Kolafa's favorite ride, It's a Small World, and eating her favorite theme park fare: beignets.

Fittingly, the family was also treated to a special audience with Disneyland Resort's president, Ken Potrock — and Mickey Mouse himself — after Kolafa was given a personal tour of Walt Disney's apartment.

"It's gorgeous," Kolafa told The Orange County Register. "I love the nostalgic pictures, and that the things that really meant something to him are up there."

"I'm older than you, Mickey," the newly crowned centenarian joking told the iconic cartoon character, the outlet added. "It sounds hokey, but I think we all should be almost grateful that we live on the same planet as (Walt Disney), who had that much imagination."

Disneyland. AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

