Grab Your Pink Suitcase! You Can Now Stay in the Real Barbie Malibu Dream House Thanks to Airbnb

Image zoom Airbnb. Inset: Liu Xingzhe/Visual China Group via Getty

Attention: Barbie girls, you can now live in a real Barbie world!

Airbnb is celebrating Barbie’s 60-year anniversary by offering a once-in-a-lifetime stay in a life-size reproduction of the iconic doll’s Malibu dream house. One lucky fan will have the chance to rent out the house for a two night stay — from Sunday, October 27 to Tuesday, October 29 — for just $60 a night (plus fees and taxes), with room for themselves and three friends.

Decked out from head to toe in Barbie’s signature style (and lots of pink!) the over-the-top mansion is located in the heart of Malibu, with views of the Pacific Ocean.

RELATED: AirBNBs from Movies and TV (Including Downton Abbey, Twilight and More) You Can Rent – Starting at $55/Night!

Image zoom Airbnb

Image zoom

Image zoom Airbnb

Image zoom Airbnb

Image zoom Airbnb

In addition to two bedrooms and two bathrooms, the home comes complete with a variety of unique spaces, including a movie theater, sports court, meditation area, hobby studio, fully-stocked kitchen, infinity pool and more.

Image zoom Airbnb

Image zoom Airbnb

Image zoom Airbnb

Image zoom Airbnb

One of the coolest features of the house is the walk-in closet, which is jam-packed with life-sized Barbie clothes from the past 60 years. This includes uniforms from the many careers Barbie has taken on in her time, so guests can play dress up as everything from an astronaut to a firefighter.

Image zoom Airbnb

Beyond all the perks of spending time in the famous house, the rental also comes with a variety of amazing experiences with female entrepreneurs.

These include a meet-and-greet with celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, hair makeovers from the Mane Addicts Creator Collective, a one-on-one fencing lesson with Ibtihaj Muhammad (who has an Olympic bronze medal!), a cooking lesson from Gina Clarke-Helm of Malibu Seaside Chef and an exclusive tour of Columbia Memorial Space Center from pilot and aerospace engineer Jill Meyers.

Image zoom

Barbie fans ready to live their best life in the Malibu Dreamhouse should mark their calendars for Wednesday, October 23 at 11a.m. PDT, when the listing will open on www.airbnb.com/barbie.

RELATED VIDEO: Vacation Like the Stars – The Dream Celebrity Getaways That You Might Be Able to Afford Too!

More into sports than dolls? To celebrate college football’s 150th anniversary this year, Airbnb is offering fans the chance to stay overnight in the famous Goodyear Blimp for the first time ever, charging $150 per night (plus taxes and fees) for two guests.

Only three one-night stays in the blimp will be available for purchase — October 22, 23 and 24 — all leading up to the game between rivals University of Michigan and Notre Dame on October 26. Reservations will open on the Airbnb website for that one-of-a-kind stay on October 15 and roll out throughout the day.