Gone Girl Author Gillian Flynn Invites Fans on Cruise Celebrating the Best-Selling Book

Gillian Flynn attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 10th annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on November 18, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage); GONE GIRL by Gillian Flynn book jacket

Gone Girl fans are now getting the chance to meet with the author herself, Gillian Flynn.

On Saturday, the best-selling author, 51, invited her fans to join the Gone Girl Cruise in Europe, where attendees will have the opportunity to learn about her stories and celebrate the psychological thriller's 10th anniversary.

"There are still tickets available to join me on the Avalon Waterways GONE GIRL CRUISE this September 15 - 22," Flynn, 51, wrote on Twitter, adding a link to the cruise company's website for all the "details, deals, and full itinerary" of the trip.

The cruise, which is a part of Avalon Waterways' Storyteller Series, will take fans sailing along the Danube River from Budapest to Vienna and beyond. It will also include various activities like wine tasting and a canoe tour, as well as book-signing and a Q&A session with Flynn.

"It's a killer opportunity to spend a week sailing on a Suite Ship with the 'Killer Queen,' " the website stated.

Prior to Gone Girl, Flynn published her novels Sharp Objects and Dark Places. In the 10 years since Gone Girl, she's kept busy in the film and television space, including writing the screenplay for the 2018 movie Widows and serving as writer/creator on the Amazon Prime Video series Utopia.

While speaking to PEOPLE in May, the author said she felt the anticipation from fans waiting for a new book.

Gone Girl (2014) Rosamund Pike and Ben Affleck Credit: Merrick Morton/20th Century Fox

"Oh yeah. It's a fictional pressure, I assume, but at the same time, to be honest, I wish I had published something five years ago," she said at the time. "Because now I can feel the pain of: 'Ten years after she published Gone Girl, she's finally publishing the new one and it better be good because it took 10 years for her to do it!' "

While Flynn confirmed her long-awaited next book will not be a Gone Girl sequel, she shared she wasn't opposed to returning to that story sometime soon. (Spoiler alert: the novel ends with Amy, back from framing her husband Nick for her own murder, revealing she's pregnant, causing Nick to begrudgingly stay in the marriage to raise their child.)

"I will fully admit that, now that the child that would've been born 10 years ago, once that child hits 13, 14 in real time, I may indeed want to go back in and update and play around with what the hell would've happened once Amy was a mom," Flynn explained. "Because that is the stuff of wonderful gothic nightmares, I think."