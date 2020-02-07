You Can Now Book a Golden Girls Cruise for 2021, Complete with Cheesecake, Bingo and More!

Image zoom NBC/Getty Images

Pack your bags and set sail with The Golden Girls!

In February 2019, PEOPLE announced that fans of the show could embark on a five-night “Golden Girls at Sea” cruise, which is prepared to set sail on February 24. 2020. While spots on that ship have been sold out for a while now, we just got word that the cruise is set for another run in 2021 — and bookings are open now!

“Golden Fans at Sea,” as the second iteration is being called, will take off on April 5, 2021 and return on April 10, 2021. Like the 2020 cruise, it will depart from Miami, Florida (which fans will recall is the girls’ hometown), and make stops in Key West and Cozumel, Mexico.

While on board, this year’s guests will enjoy classic themed activities such as a sail-away party (with cheesecake, of course!), karaoke night, trivia about the sitcom, crafting and a bar crawl.

RELATED: No Kids Allowed! Virgin Launches Its First Cruise Ship — and It’s Adults Only

Dorothy, Rose, Blanche and Sophia look-a-likes can also enter a costume contest, indulge in a fancy dinner and end their night with a “One Night in St. Olaf Dance Party” complete with a classic game of Ugel and Flugel. Guests can also partake in a night of Dorothy’s Bingo.

On top of all the themed activities, the Celebrity Infinity ship offers a range of dining opportunities, jacuzzis, pools and a fitness center, as well as a Broadway-style theater, circus shows, comedy clubs, magic, dancing and live music.

WATCH THIS: Seal Hitches Ride on Whale-Watching Boat to Avoid Whales

Packages for the cruise start at $1499.99 for an Oceanview cabin (based on double occupancy) and go up to $8991.88 for a Penthouse Suite with a balcony (based on double occupancy). Final payments for the 2021 sailings are due on June 1, 2020.

The 2020 sailing sold out in a flash, so don’t wait too long if you want to secure a spot in next year’s festivities. To book, visit flipphonevents.com.