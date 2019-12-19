Go Inside the Wyoming Getaway Where the Kardashians Vacationed During Season Finale

Keeping up with a Wyoming vacation is a challenge worth accepting.

On Sunday night’s season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, matriarch Kris Jenner got her daughters together and admitted she felt “frustrated and anxious” about how much they had been fighting. She suggested they take a trip to Wyoming in order to “press a reset button, and really get everybody back to the family I know and love.”

Their destination? Caldera House, a luxury hotel and alpine club located in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, which boasts four two-bedroom suites and just as many four-bedrooms, plus a spa and two restaurants.

According to a Caldera House spokesperson, the property took a total of six years to build — a $100 million investment for a group of four people who set out to design an escape for adventurers.

Since it became open to guests, other celebs like actress Mandy Moore and model Gigi Hadid have checked-in for a stay, the spokesperson said.

Sisters Kim, 39, Khloé, 35, and Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and Kendall Jenner, 24, were there with their mother for the traveling excursion that capped off the reality TV show’s 17th season. Kylie Jenner, 22, was absent from the getaway.

Upon arrival in Wyoming for the family bonding trip, Kris, 64, arranged for the family to go on a cattle drive, a nod to Kourtney’s first reality TV venture on a short-lived show called Filthy Rich: Cattle Drive.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan has a particular affinity for Wyoming, with family members previously sharing their love for the scenic state on social media.

Back in September, Kim said on The Tonight Show that she and husband Kanye West had been discussing relocating their family to the Equality State.

“We love Wyoming, it’s always been such an amazing place,” she said at the time. “My husband did just buy a ranch there, and his dream and his vision is to move there.”

While Kanye is “so excited to maybe be moving to Wyoming,” Kim said she doesn’t know about moving there “full-time” and instead would prefer to split time between the new ranch and Southern California.

“I love L.A., so I envision summers, I envision some weekends,” she said. “But yeah, we love it.”