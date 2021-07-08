Giant 3D Cat Billboard Appears Over Tokyo's Shinjuku District

The 3D feline comes to life on a 1,664-square-foot curved LED screen billboard with 4K resolution

A giant cat now looms over the Shinjuku district in Tokyo, Japan.

The 3D feline comes to life on a 1,664-square-foot curved LED screen billboard with 4K resolution, according to CNN.

As people wander below, the calico cat sits above them from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. local time each day. In the morning, the cat wakes up and begins meowing at the crowd.

A Twitter account has gone viral for following the cat's existence. One video showing the cat peering over the edge of the shelf it sits on and meowing at people below has gained more than 137,000 likes and 51,000 retweets.

Cross Space, one of the companies behind the billboard, is sharing a 24-hour live feed on YouTube so viewers from all over the world can keep an eye on the feline.

The display is located at a business and shopping center over the east exit of Shinjuku train station. It officially launches full-time on July 12, but test broadcasts have been airing since June, CNN reports.