Looking for a thrill-seeking career change to kick off the new year? This company might have the answer.

The UK-based vacation company Ocean Florida is offering up a paid opportunity for one candidate (and a friend!) to become a Florida theme park tester for three weeks in April or May.

According to the job posting, the applicant will have to be able to travel to Florida for the assignment and be up to constantly go on rides, chow down on food and experience various theme park shows. Think you have what it takes?

The winning candidate will test out several theme parks across the state, including SeaWorld Orlando, Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort, among others.

Image zoom Gene Duncan/Disney Parks via Getty

As a theme park tester, the candidate will be tasked with rating each park based on the following criteria: overall experience; quality and variety of food and drink, souvenirs and brand merchandise; suitability for families/couples; thrill factor for rides and shows, parades; and of course, photo ops.

RELATED: Prices for Nickelodeon Universe at American Dream Mall Are Already Going Up Significantly

Additionally, the posting adds that the applicant should be “social media savvy and capture top-notch photo/video content for each element of your experience, as well as a daily video diary.” The application even asks for potential testers’ Instagram handles.

Image zoom John Greim/LightRocket/Getty Images

The company is prepared to pay their employee £3,000 (about $3,950) for the engaging task, as well as all-inclusive travel for the employee and a friend (18+), a daily budget and fast passes.

RELATED: Universal Orlando Announces a New Theme Park, Epic Universe — Here’s Everything We Know So Far

To help the winner capture even more content, Ocean Florida will lend out a Go-Pro camera to film each park experience and a Fitbit to count steps and track heart-rates during different activities.

In order to apply for the one-of-a-kind gig, candidates will need to fill out an online application that includes a slew of creative questions such as, “Tell us which Disney character you would be and why,” and “What’s been your top roller coaster to date, and why?”

Should you make it past the first round, a shortlist of applicants will then be asked to submit a video. From there, candidates will complete a phone interview before meeting in person.

Think you’ve found your dream job? Act quickly! The application is only available through Jan. 31.