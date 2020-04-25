Georgia Reopens While Thousands of Californians Pack the Beaches amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Though much of the United States remains under shelter-in-place orders amid the coronavirus pandemic, many in Georgia and California are venturing out.

Thousands of Californians visited the beaches this week as a heatwave, expected to last through the weekend, settled across the southern part of the state.

Los Angeles County beaches are all closed, but those in the neighboring Ventura and Orange Counties were able to beat the heat on the coast.

Despite warnings from officials to maintain safe social distancing practices, photos show beachgoers packed together on the sand and in the water on Friday, as temperatures climbed into the 90s in many areas.

Lifeguards estimated 40,000 people were on the beaches of Newport Beach in Orange County Friday, twice as many as Thursday, according to FOX 11.

“We’re seeing a huge increase in crowds that we would normally see out here in the middle of the summer,” said Brian O'Rourke, the Lifeguard Battalion Chief.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, spoke out against the behavior, worried that the effects of breaking social distancing would reach LA.

“We don’t need you to go out and get infected in another county and then bring yourself, infected, back here to L.A. County,” she told FOX 11.

The crowds in Southern California come as Georgia is easing up on its shelter-in-place restrictions in an attempt to kick start the economy. State Gov. Brian Kemp allowed hair and nail salons, barbershops, massage businesses and gyms to reopen, despite urging from President Donald Trump not to do so.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has also sharply disagreed with the governor, telling Georgians during an appearance on CNN Friday: "Stay home, nothing has changed."

"We are not on the other side of this," Bottoms said. "It's like we are in a tunnel, and rather than walking straight toward the light, we're spinning around in circles. We'll never get to the light if we don't continue to do what we've done thus far, and that's to separate ourselves socially from one another."

