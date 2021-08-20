Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo Shows Off Perfect Chewbacca Impression During Disney World Trip

The Stranger Things star even did his best Chewbacca impression outside of the Galaxy's Edge attraction at Hollywood Studios

Gaten Matarazzo recently got a taste of life in a galaxy far, far away — at Walt Disney World!

The 18-year-old Stranger Things star and massive Star Wars fan appears in the newest Walt DisneyWorld Minute, in which he answers some rapid-fire questions about himself while strolling around the Galaxy's Edge land at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Orlando.

At the start of the clip, Matarazzo demonstrates his famous Chewbacca impression alongside the Wookiee himself, his favorite Star Wars character. When asked what job he would want to try out at the park, he naturally answers, "Playing Chewbacca."

Matarazzo, who stars as Dustin Henderson on Stranger Things, flaunted his hidden talent in January 2018 at the Golden Globes, receiving a round of applause from castmates Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink in response.

In the video, the actor admits that Chewy is "probably" his favorite character of the franchise.

In a nod to his Netflix show Prank Encounters, Matarazzo is also asked to share a time he had been pranked himself. He pointed the finger at his feline friends.

"My cats do it every time I try to take a shower," he says without hesitation. "They are always in the shower!"

Meanwhile, Matarazzo's other Netflix show is gearing up for its return. Season 4 of Stranger Things is expected to be released in 2022.

Actor Gaten Matarazzo had fun showing off his Chewbacca impersonation when he encountered the Wookie at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Credit: David Roark/Walt Disney World Resort

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in June, Matarazzo said the highly-anticipated season might be the scariest one yet.

"That's the one thing I've noticed," Matarazzo told the host. "I was reading it and was like 'Whoa, they're going for it this year that's pretty cool.'"

Production of the season stalled after one month in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic hit, PEOPLE previously reported. In October, Netflix announced filming had resumed.

Two months prior, Matarazzo told Entertainment Tonight that the show was taking a new approach to its fourth season.

"I think the tone is definitely matured for sure, and I think they do that on purpose because I think they want their show to mature with their kids," he told the outlet. "As we are growing older as people, we have to grow older as characters. [Creators Matt and Ross Duffer are] confronted by this issue, but they embrace it and they use it to their advantage. And they don't freak out when we get taller or when our voices drop or anything like that."

"They use it as ammunition for their writing. It's incredible what they can do," the Les Miserables actor added. "Working with them, it's just exceptional. Always has been."

Speaking of the Duffers, Matarazzo said the goal is "to make sure that the bar is raised every single season," while not raising it to a point where it couldn't be exceeded or matched.