13 Real-Life Places You Can Visit from Game of Thrones

The hit HBO show’s eighth and final season comes to a close on Sunday night. And while it has stirred plenty of controversy in the last five weeks, one thing remains true: the magical world it depicts is as brutal as it is beautiful. Filmed in Northern Ireland, Iceland, Croatia, Morocco and Spain, the series showcases breathtaking landscapes, frigid wastelands, lush forests and ancient landmarks you can actually explore (and Instagram, of course). So grab your passport and get planning, because winter—er, summer—vacation is coming.