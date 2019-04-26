8 Game of Thrones Tours & Vacation Packages For Thronies Who Want a Real Westeros Experience

Game of Thrones superfans should brace themselves for experience-booking site GetYourGuide’s newest offering. The leading platform for discovering and booking tours and activities worldwide will be launching their GetYourGuide Originals Game of Thrones Tour in May 2019, the site exclusively told PEOPLE.

On this adventure, an expert guide will lead travelers on a two-hour walking tour through the beautiful port city of Dubrovnik, Croatia. Fans can explore Lovrijenac Fortress, which doubled as King’s Landing throughout the series, and stroll along the same walls that Tyrion Lannister and Lord Varys walked while plotting the Battle of Blackwater. Some of the tour guides were even extras or stand-ins on the show, so you may leave with a bit of gossip straight from the GoT set.

They also offer Thrones-themed outtings in Northern Ireland, Spain and Iceland.

For more updates on the May 2019 GetYourGuide Originals Croatia tour and pricing for other GetYourGuide GoT tours, visit getyourguide.com.