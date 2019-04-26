8 Game of Thrones Tours & Vacation Packages For Thronies Who Want a Real Westeros Experience

Fans who aren't ready to say goodbye to the series just yet can book a GoT-themed getaway

More
By
Diane J. Cho
April 26, 2019 04:13 PM
<p><a href="https://varietycruises.com/">Variety Cruises</a>&#8216;s small luxury ships (think 17 guest cabins) sail around several scenic waterfront destinations with Game of Thrones ties, including <a href="https://www.varietycruises.com/cruises/iceland/iceland-the-icelandic-saga-reykjavik-to-akureyri">Iceland</a> (North of the Wall), southern <a href="https://www.varietycruises.com/cruises/spain-portugal-2/spain-portugal-glories-of-spain-portugal-lisbon-to-malaga">Portugal and Spain</a> (Seville is home to Sunspear&#8217;s Water Gardens) and the Eastern Mediterranean. In the latter, cruisers can tour the Dalmation Coast, including <a href="https://www.varietycruises.com/cruises/adriatic-sea/the-adriatic-sea-dalmatian-coast-croatia-montenegro">Montenegro and Croatia</a>, where scenes in Kings Landing and Mereen were filmed (from $2,400).</p>
pinterest
Cruise Around Kings Landing, Dorne or North of the Wall

Variety Cruises‘s small luxury ships (think 17 guest cabins) sail around several scenic waterfront destinations with Game of Thrones ties, including Iceland (North of the Wall), southern Portugal and Spain (Seville is home to Sunspear’s Water Gardens) and the Eastern Mediterranean. In the latter, cruisers can tour the Dalmation Coast, including Montenegro and Croatia, where scenes in Kings Landing and Mereen were filmed (from $2,400).

<p><em>Game of Thrones</em> superfans should brace themselves for experience-booking site <a href="https://www.getyourguide.com/">GetYourGuide</a>&rsquo;s newest offering. The leading platform for discovering and booking tours and activities worldwide will be launching their GetYourGuide Originals <i>Game of Thrones Tour</i> in May 2019, the site exclusively told PEOPLE.</p> <p>On this adventure, an expert guide will lead travelers on a two-hour walking tour through the beautiful port city of Dubrovnik, Croatia. Fans can explore Lovrijenac Fortress, which doubled as King&#8217;s Landing throughout the series, and stroll along the same walls that Tyrion Lannister and Lord Varys walked while plotting the Battle of Blackwater. Some of the tour guides were even extras or stand-ins on the show, so you may leave with a bit of gossip straight from the <i>GoT</i> set.</p> <p>They also offer <em>Thrones</em>-themed outtings in Northern Ireland, Spain and Iceland.</p> <p>For more updates on the May 2019 <a href="https://www.getyourguide.com/originals/">GetYourGuide Originals</a> Croatia tour and pricing for other GetYourGuide <i>GoT</i> tours, visit <a href="https://www.getyourguide.com/dubrovnik-l513/game-of-thrones-tours-tc358/">getyourguide.com</a>.</p>
pinterest
This Tour Blurs the Lines Between Real Life and GoT Fantasy

Game of Thrones superfans should brace themselves for experience-booking site GetYourGuide’s newest offering. The leading platform for discovering and booking tours and activities worldwide will be launching their GetYourGuide Originals Game of Thrones Tour in May 2019, the site exclusively told PEOPLE.

On this adventure, an expert guide will lead travelers on a two-hour walking tour through the beautiful port city of Dubrovnik, Croatia. Fans can explore Lovrijenac Fortress, which doubled as King’s Landing throughout the series, and stroll along the same walls that Tyrion Lannister and Lord Varys walked while plotting the Battle of Blackwater. Some of the tour guides were even extras or stand-ins on the show, so you may leave with a bit of gossip straight from the GoT set.

They also offer Thrones-themed outtings in Northern Ireland, Spain and Iceland.

For more updates on the May 2019 GetYourGuide Originals Croatia tour and pricing for other GetYourGuide GoT tours, visit getyourguide.com.

GetYourGuide
<p>What could be cooler than exploring Winterfell in real life? Although the Starks&rsquo; ancestral home is technically part of George R. R. Martin&rsquo;s fictional world, fans can step inside Castle Ward, which served as Winterfell&rsquo;s real-life location in the series. The real-life spot is located 40 minutes from Belfast, Northern Ireland, or two hours from Dublin, Ireland.</p> <p>Get in character by trying on traditional Northern costumes and have your own sword fight with props inspired by the show&rsquo;s. Pick up a bow and arrow for a lesson in the same spot where the pilot episode&#8217;s archery scene was filmed, then take a boat tour before settling down for a <i>Thrones</i>-themed meal.</p> <p>After an action-packed day, sleep under the stars at a pond-side glamping spot in the surrounding forest.&nbsp;</p> <p>Couples can book this one-of-a-kind glamping experience for $326, ($163 per person) between April 5, 2019 and December 31, 2019. Plan your stay at <a href="https://www.travelpirates.com/other/game-of-thrones-glamping-at-the-real-life-winterfell-castle_11482">travelpirates.com</a>.</p>
pinterest
Go Glamping in Winterfell

What could be cooler than exploring Winterfell in real life? Although the Starks’ ancestral home is technically part of George R. R. Martin’s fictional world, fans can step inside Castle Ward, which served as Winterfell’s real-life location in the series. The real-life spot is located 40 minutes from Belfast, Northern Ireland, or two hours from Dublin, Ireland.

Get in character by trying on traditional Northern costumes and have your own sword fight with props inspired by the show’s. Pick up a bow and arrow for a lesson in the same spot where the pilot episode’s archery scene was filmed, then take a boat tour before settling down for a Thrones-themed meal.

After an action-packed day, sleep under the stars at a pond-side glamping spot in the surrounding forest. 

Couples can book this one-of-a-kind glamping experience for $326, ($163 per person) between April 5, 2019 and December 31, 2019. Plan your stay at travelpirates.com.

<p>Die-hard fans should make sure they&rsquo;re sitting down before reading any further: For the first time ever, GES Events and HBO have teamed up to created an interactive and immersive <em>Game of Thrones</em> exhibition, which includes costumes, authentic props and iconic settings from all seven seasons.</p> <p>Located at the TEC Belfast, where much of the series was filmed, visitors can explore Castle Black, enter the House of Black and White, marvel at <i>the</i> Iron Throne and more.</p> <p><i>Game of Thrones</i>: The Touring Exhibition will be in Belfast for a limited time from April 11, 2019 to September 1, 2019. Tickets are $19.58-$22.85, and available on <a href="http://gameofthronesexhibition.com/">gameofthronesexhibition.com</a>.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Be the First to Explore Westeros Like Never Before

Die-hard fans should make sure they’re sitting down before reading any further: For the first time ever, GES Events and HBO have teamed up to created an interactive and immersive Game of Thrones exhibition, which includes costumes, authentic props and iconic settings from all seven seasons.

Located at the TEC Belfast, where much of the series was filmed, visitors can explore Castle Black, enter the House of Black and White, marvel at the Iron Throne and more.

Game of Thrones: The Touring Exhibition will be in Belfast for a limited time from April 11, 2019 to September 1, 2019. Tickets are $19.58-$22.85, and available on gameofthronesexhibition.com

HBO
<p>Prefer something Stateside? In New York City, lords and ladies can trade in their living room sofa for their very own iron throne, complete with lavish fur throws and dragon egg candles to set the mood. Fans can live out their Cersei Lannister fantasies inside <a href="https://www.refineryhotelnewyork.com/">Refinery Hotel</a>&rsquo;s over-the-top Lannister&rsquo;s Lair, every Sunday from April 14th until the end of the 6-episode season. Gather fellow Thronies and feast on custom <i>GoT</i> dishes, like Braavos Branzino and Dragon Snacks, while arguing over who will win the Great War. Toast to the eighth and final season with gold goblets and revel in the fact that you can live it up Tyrion Lannister style in your very own private suite.</p> <p>Pricing for the night starts at $569. Visit <a href="https://refineryhotelnewyork.reztrip.com/classic/en/special_offer?action=show&amp;controller=landings&amp;locale=en&amp;rate_code[]=PKGOT&amp;rate_code[]=PKGOT&amp;starting_page=special_offer&amp;vr=3">refineryhotelnewyork.com</a> for more information.</p>
pinterest
Lure Your Next Watch Party Into a Lannister’s Lair

Prefer something Stateside? In New York City, lords and ladies can trade in their living room sofa for their very own iron throne, complete with lavish fur throws and dragon egg candles to set the mood. Fans can live out their Cersei Lannister fantasies inside Refinery Hotel’s over-the-top Lannister’s Lair, every Sunday from April 14th until the end of the 6-episode season. Gather fellow Thronies and feast on custom GoT dishes, like Braavos Branzino and Dragon Snacks, while arguing over who will win the Great War. Toast to the eighth and final season with gold goblets and revel in the fact that you can live it up Tyrion Lannister style in your very own private suite.

Pricing for the night starts at $569. Visit refineryhotelnewyork.com for more information.

Allan Warren
<p>Many don&rsquo;t know that the quest for the Iron Throne began on the island of Malta. The hidden gem of the Mediterranean was where most of season one was filmed and as the final season approaches, now&rsquo;s your chance to visit the place where Arya Stark, Daenerys Targaryen and others set out on their first adventures.</p> <p>Walk through many of the first season&rsquo;s most famous locations, such as Kings Landing, the Red Waste, the Tower of the Hand, King&rsquo;s Square and more.</p> <p>Create your own itinerary at <a href="https://www.visitmalta.com/en/home">visitmalta.com</a>.</p>
pinterest
Visit the Exact Island Where It All Started

Many don’t know that the quest for the Iron Throne began on the island of Malta. The hidden gem of the Mediterranean was where most of season one was filmed and as the final season approaches, now’s your chance to visit the place where Arya Stark, Daenerys Targaryen and others set out on their first adventures.

Walk through many of the first season’s most famous locations, such as Kings Landing, the Red Waste, the Tower of the Hand, King’s Square and more.

Create your own itinerary at visitmalta.com.

Malta Film Commission
<p>If you&#8217;ve got a few gold dragons to spare, pack your favorite <i>GoT</i> merch and set out on a 15-day journey through Croatia, Spain and Morocco to soak up as much of the series&rsquo; history as you can. The trip includes 11 private tours with personals guides, private transfers to and from airports, free breakfast for the entirety of the trip and an option to extend your experience by adding Iceland and Ireland to your itinerary.</p> <p>Here&rsquo;s your chance to take Cersei&rsquo;s walk of shame in Croatia, ride in a hot air balloon to get a director&rsquo;s view of where season three was shot in Morocco and marvel at the largest of Meereen&rsquo;s fighting pits in Spain to see where Daenerys and Jorah Mormont reunited in season five. Customize your own itinerary so you can get the most out of your trip. The total cost begins at $6,239 per person and can be booked on <a href="https://www.zicasso.com/luxury-vacation-croatia-morocco-spain-tours/ultimate-game-thrones-series-finale-tour">zicasso.com</a>.</p>
pinterest
Feed Your Westeros Withdrawal for 15 Days on This Private Tour

If you’ve got a few gold dragons to spare, pack your favorite GoT merch and set out on a 15-day journey through Croatia, Spain and Morocco to soak up as much of the series’ history as you can. The trip includes 11 private tours with personals guides, private transfers to and from airports, free breakfast for the entirety of the trip and an option to extend your experience by adding Iceland and Ireland to your itinerary.

Here’s your chance to take Cersei’s walk of shame in Croatia, ride in a hot air balloon to get a director’s view of where season three was shot in Morocco and marvel at the largest of Meereen’s fighting pits in Spain to see where Daenerys and Jorah Mormont reunited in season five. Customize your own itinerary so you can get the most out of your trip. The total cost begins at $6,239 per person and can be booked on zicasso.com.

<p>If you&#8217;re more partial to Dorne or perhaps the Summer Isles,&nbsp;<a href="https://sanctuarycapcana.com/">Sanctuary Cap Cana</a>&rsquo;s adults-only, all-inclusive resort in the Dominican Republic may be the &#8220;castle&#8221; for you.&nbsp;</p> <p>Go horseback riding like the Dothraki or sip your end-of-series sorrows away in your own (less bloody) Red Wedding with shots of Mamajuanana, D.R.&rsquo;s famous drink made from rum, honey and red wine. Then, retire to your very own Castle Island Suite, which is on its own private island surrounded by a moat. The starting rate for the Castle Island Suite for two people is $2,774 per night ($1,387 per person).</p> <p>Everyone has their own way of saying goodbye. If yours is binge watching old episodes on the beach, book your stay at <a href="https://sanctuarycapcana.com/">sanctuarycapcana.com</a>.</p>
pinterest
Rule From the Throne In Your Own Caribbean Castle

If you’re more partial to Dorne or perhaps the Summer Isles, Sanctuary Cap Cana’s adults-only, all-inclusive resort in the Dominican Republic may be the “castle” for you. 

Go horseback riding like the Dothraki or sip your end-of-series sorrows away in your own (less bloody) Red Wedding with shots of Mamajuanana, D.R.’s famous drink made from rum, honey and red wine. Then, retire to your very own Castle Island Suite, which is on its own private island surrounded by a moat. The starting rate for the Castle Island Suite for two people is $2,774 per night ($1,387 per person).

Everyone has their own way of saying goodbye. If yours is binge watching old episodes on the beach, book your stay at sanctuarycapcana.com.

Sanctuary Cap Cana Resort & Spa
1 of 8

Advertisement
1 of 8

Cruise Around Kings Landing, Dorne or North of the Wall

Variety Cruises‘s small luxury ships (think 17 guest cabins) sail around several scenic waterfront destinations with Game of Thrones ties, including Iceland (North of the Wall), southern Portugal and Spain (Seville is home to Sunspear’s Water Gardens) and the Eastern Mediterranean. In the latter, cruisers can tour the Dalmation Coast, including Montenegro and Croatia, where scenes in Kings Landing and Mereen were filmed (from $2,400).

2 of 8 GetYourGuide

This Tour Blurs the Lines Between Real Life and GoT Fantasy

Game of Thrones superfans should brace themselves for experience-booking site GetYourGuide’s newest offering. The leading platform for discovering and booking tours and activities worldwide will be launching their GetYourGuide Originals Game of Thrones Tour in May 2019, the site exclusively told PEOPLE.

On this adventure, an expert guide will lead travelers on a two-hour walking tour through the beautiful port city of Dubrovnik, Croatia. Fans can explore Lovrijenac Fortress, which doubled as King’s Landing throughout the series, and stroll along the same walls that Tyrion Lannister and Lord Varys walked while plotting the Battle of Blackwater. Some of the tour guides were even extras or stand-ins on the show, so you may leave with a bit of gossip straight from the GoT set.

They also offer Thrones-themed outtings in Northern Ireland, Spain and Iceland.

For more updates on the May 2019 GetYourGuide Originals Croatia tour and pricing for other GetYourGuide GoT tours, visit getyourguide.com.

3 of 8

Go Glamping in Winterfell

What could be cooler than exploring Winterfell in real life? Although the Starks’ ancestral home is technically part of George R. R. Martin’s fictional world, fans can step inside Castle Ward, which served as Winterfell’s real-life location in the series. The real-life spot is located 40 minutes from Belfast, Northern Ireland, or two hours from Dublin, Ireland.

Get in character by trying on traditional Northern costumes and have your own sword fight with props inspired by the show’s. Pick up a bow and arrow for a lesson in the same spot where the pilot episode’s archery scene was filmed, then take a boat tour before settling down for a Thrones-themed meal.

After an action-packed day, sleep under the stars at a pond-side glamping spot in the surrounding forest. 

Couples can book this one-of-a-kind glamping experience for $326, ($163 per person) between April 5, 2019 and December 31, 2019. Plan your stay at travelpirates.com.

4 of 8 HBO

Be the First to Explore Westeros Like Never Before

Die-hard fans should make sure they’re sitting down before reading any further: For the first time ever, GES Events and HBO have teamed up to created an interactive and immersive Game of Thrones exhibition, which includes costumes, authentic props and iconic settings from all seven seasons.

Located at the TEC Belfast, where much of the series was filmed, visitors can explore Castle Black, enter the House of Black and White, marvel at the Iron Throne and more.

Game of Thrones: The Touring Exhibition will be in Belfast for a limited time from April 11, 2019 to September 1, 2019. Tickets are $19.58-$22.85, and available on gameofthronesexhibition.com

5 of 8 Allan Warren

Lure Your Next Watch Party Into a Lannister’s Lair

Prefer something Stateside? In New York City, lords and ladies can trade in their living room sofa for their very own iron throne, complete with lavish fur throws and dragon egg candles to set the mood. Fans can live out their Cersei Lannister fantasies inside Refinery Hotel’s over-the-top Lannister’s Lair, every Sunday from April 14th until the end of the 6-episode season. Gather fellow Thronies and feast on custom GoT dishes, like Braavos Branzino and Dragon Snacks, while arguing over who will win the Great War. Toast to the eighth and final season with gold goblets and revel in the fact that you can live it up Tyrion Lannister style in your very own private suite.

Pricing for the night starts at $569. Visit refineryhotelnewyork.com for more information.

6 of 8 Malta Film Commission

Visit the Exact Island Where It All Started

Many don’t know that the quest for the Iron Throne began on the island of Malta. The hidden gem of the Mediterranean was where most of season one was filmed and as the final season approaches, now’s your chance to visit the place where Arya Stark, Daenerys Targaryen and others set out on their first adventures.

Walk through many of the first season’s most famous locations, such as Kings Landing, the Red Waste, the Tower of the Hand, King’s Square and more.

Create your own itinerary at visitmalta.com.

7 of 8

Feed Your Westeros Withdrawal for 15 Days on This Private Tour

If you’ve got a few gold dragons to spare, pack your favorite GoT merch and set out on a 15-day journey through Croatia, Spain and Morocco to soak up as much of the series’ history as you can. The trip includes 11 private tours with personals guides, private transfers to and from airports, free breakfast for the entirety of the trip and an option to extend your experience by adding Iceland and Ireland to your itinerary.

Here’s your chance to take Cersei’s walk of shame in Croatia, ride in a hot air balloon to get a director’s view of where season three was shot in Morocco and marvel at the largest of Meereen’s fighting pits in Spain to see where Daenerys and Jorah Mormont reunited in season five. Customize your own itinerary so you can get the most out of your trip. The total cost begins at $6,239 per person and can be booked on zicasso.com.

8 of 8 Sanctuary Cap Cana Resort & Spa

Rule From the Throne In Your Own Caribbean Castle

If you’re more partial to Dorne or perhaps the Summer Isles, Sanctuary Cap Cana’s adults-only, all-inclusive resort in the Dominican Republic may be the “castle” for you. 

Go horseback riding like the Dothraki or sip your end-of-series sorrows away in your own (less bloody) Red Wedding with shots of Mamajuanana, D.R.’s famous drink made from rum, honey and red wine. Then, retire to your very own Castle Island Suite, which is on its own private island surrounded by a moat. The starting rate for the Castle Island Suite for two people is $2,774 per night ($1,387 per person).

Everyone has their own way of saying goodbye. If yours is binge watching old episodes on the beach, book your stay at sanctuarycapcana.com.

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.