Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke and Rose Leslie 'Robbed Blind' (by Monkeys!) on Vacation in India

It takes a lot of nerve to cross a Wildling and a Dragon Queen, but a few cheeky monkeys just got away with it!

Game of Thrones co-stars and real-life friends Emilia Clarke (aka Daenerys Targaryen, First of Her Name, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, etc. etc.) and Rose Leslie (Ygritte) were caught unaware by a few local critters while vacationing together in India.

According to an Instagram post shared by Clarke, the pair were “robbed blind by monkeys” during their travels, but unlike their feisty fictional counterparts, she notes “we hardly put up a fight.”

A gallery of their vacation snaps included a photo of the offending animals. At least four monkeys appear to have entered their hotel room and were nabbing fruit from a bowl on their coffee table and something paper off a desk.

Clarke was unfazed by the intrusion and seems to have found thoroughly enjoyed her girls’ getaway, identifying the two of them in her caption as “just two gals buzzed off our faces on India.” She spent her trip reading, doing yoga and appreciating “mamma earth,” and “figuring out that all you’re ever looking for can be found within.”

She noted the last might be “corny as hell but my god is it true.”

While the pair didn’t share time on screen in Thrones, Leslie is married to Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Clarke’s love interest in the series, and the women have clearly become close friends. “Rose Leslie has my heart and soul wrapped up in hers,” Clarke wrote in one of several lengthy hashtags, which also included #brainalteringjoy and #dontforgetthelovepeople.

This isn’t Clarke’s first big trip since the show’s controversial finale in May.

She also detoxed from GoT in the Dolomites, a mountain range in northern Italy, in July, where she traveled “the long and winding road to kicking off Khaleesi’s boots and trudging home in my own shoes once again.”

In May, Clarke shared an emotional goodbye to Game of Thrones, which she was cast for in 2010.

“Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me,” Clarke’s heartfelt post on Instagram began. “The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart.”

The Me Before You star concluded her post by thanking the fans of the show, explaining that without them there would be no Game of Thrones.

“I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we’ve made and what I’ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams,” she wrote. “Without you, there is no us. And now our watch has ended.”