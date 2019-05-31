There's a New Luxury Game of Thrones Cruise That Will Take Fans to Multiple Filming Locations

Image zoom Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen HBO

Game of Thrones may have aired its final episode, but the journey doesn’t have to end there!

For those hardcore fans who still remain dedicated to the HBO series (and weren’t put off by the series’ controversial ending), Cruise Croatia has a new luxury offering that might just be up your alley.

Setting sail on August 8, 2020, their exclusive 7-day cruise will take 38 lucky fans on a once-in-a-lifetime trip, letting them explore some of the iconic locations within Croatia where the series was filmed. As many fans of the series likely already know, Croatia served as a filming location for many of the scenes that took place in King’s Landing, Qarth, Braavos and the Westeros Riverland.

Starting things off with a bang, the first stop on the vacation lets visitors step into a piece of GoT history, by traveling to the city of Split — which fans of the series will recognize as the city of Meereen, where Daenerys Targaryen took an important step in her journey, seizing the city and freeing those that had been held as slaves.

After a busy day of sightseeing, guests will get a chance to unwind, socializing with their fellow guests at a cocktail reception, as well as Croatia’s leading series expert, who will act as the Cruise Director. To make things even more exciting, waiting onboard will be a special GoT-themed goody bag.

RELATED: 8 Game of Thrones Tours & Vacation Packages For Thronies Who Want a Real Westeros Experience

Image zoom Dubrovnik Denis Lovrovic/AFP/Getty Images

The trip will also include a stop in Dubrovnik, where many scenes taking place in King’s Landing were filmed.

On the final day, guests will get to go on an extensive walk of the city, including the Lovrijenac Fortress, where King Joffrey’s very eventful name day tournament took place, as well as St. Dominika Street, where fans witnessed Cersai Lanister’s “walk of shame.”

In the city, fans can also climb to the top of the Mineeta Tower, which in addition to providing stunning views of the city, doubles as the location of Qaarth’s House of the Undying.

Additionally, an epic GoT-themed bash will be held on the final night in the heart of King’s Landing.

RELATED VIDEO: Arya Stark Won’t Be Getting a ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoff Series, Says HBO Exec

Of course, there will be some non-GoT related stops on the trip.

One of the days will be spent on the picturesque island of Vis, which cinephiles may just recognize as the spot where Mamma Mia 2 was shot.

There, guests will get a chance to kick back and enjoy sampling some of the island’s local wines and take in the stunning views.

RELATED: 13 Real-Life Places You Can Visit from Game of Thrones

The one-way trip will set back fans $1,895 per person — with VIP tickets running at $2,395 a pop — but there is a chance to earn yourself a seat onboard for the low price of $0!

Cruise Croatia is holding a contest which will give one fan, and three of their friends, a spot on the ship. But act fast, the competition is only open until June 9th.

Happy sailing!