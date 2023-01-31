Gabrielle Union's 50th Birthday Africa Trip Included a Lisa Lisa Performance and Lions Mating

Gabrielle Union is still gushing about her 50th birthday bash in Africa.

Although the L.A.'s Finest alum rang in the milestone occasion in October, she spilled new details behind her and her husband Dwayne Wade's trip to Cape Town, South Africa, during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Monday.

"I wanted to bring in fifty in Africa and try to hit as many countries as I can and bring as many people," she explained to host Jennifer Hudson.

According to Union, while she was excited to celebrate with her loved ones on what she called an "educational trip for this connection to home," one of the biggest surprises came after she was surprised by a performance from singer Lisa Lisa, whose real name is Lisa Velez.

"You don't understand!" proclaimed Union. "We've been trying to get Lisa Lisa to do any of our parties forever. We couldn't get her in Cleveland but she came to Tanzania. I cried through her whole set. She means everything to me."

While ecstatic about the surprise appearance and performance from the musician, she added that the family also went on a safari in Namibia and got to experience the rare sight of lions mating.

"We were in luck," said Union. "You see this lion get up and kind of walk behind one of the lionesses and kind of crouch down and we're like 'That looks like he's telling her a secret' ... It wasn't a secret."

According to Union, the couple's 4-year-old daughter Kaavia James then had to be given "the talk."

"My child's like, 'he's hurting her.' I'm like I hope not," she said to Hudson's surprise.

"We can't say he's hurting her," responded Union. "She's going to watch National Geographic and be like 'violence!"

Before the family's jet-setting travels to Africa, Union celebrated her milestone birthday and her hopes for the trip in a candid Instagram post.

"As we start this journey across the world for my 50th, I just want to luxuriate in my gratitude for my family, my amazing friends and all the friends I haven't even met in person who have kept this train on the tracks this year, even after I collided with myself," she wrote alongside pictures of her immediate family of three. "Thank y'all for rockin with the old homie. I appreciate you guys more than you can imagine. #WadeWorldTour2022 continues 🌍🙏🏾🎉🎂🥳🎈#ScorpioSeason."