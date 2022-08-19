Gabrielle Union Shares Steamy Photos from Her Vacation with Husband Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade posted photos to Instagram Friday from their #WadeWorldTour2022

By
Published on August 19, 2022 09:08 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/ChdLU42N6KQ/ gabunion Verified It’s begun. 🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸🛥🛥🛥#WadeWorldTour2022 1h
Photo: gabunion/Instagram

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are serving up some serious PDA in Spain.

The actress, 49, and the retired NBA player, 40, soaked up the sun on a yacht with a set of spicy snaps shared by Union on Instagram Friday.

The carousel of photos, taken on Spain's Mallorca island, began with a fun photo of the former Chicago Bulls star playfully nestled in her chest, with a second picture of him snapping his own photo with a digital camera as she leans into him.

The pair took things up a notch with a few sultry photos of them posing together by the water.

"It's begun. 🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸🛥🛥🛥#WadeWorldTour2022," Union captioned the post.

Wade also shared the post on his Instagram Story, adding several red heart emojis.

On Monday, Union made it clear the vacation was a kids-free trip as she shared a hilarious video of her and Wade's 3-year-old daughter Kaavia James being told she wasn't tagging along.

"When your child finds out that you're going on vacation but they're not invited," Union says in a voiceover. She laughs and adds, "Stay mad, Jan, stay mad."

Little Kaavia looks at the camera and makes some snarky faces as Union continues to laugh.

The Bring It On alum wrote alongside the clip, "Mama gotta eat too now. Have fun with Grammie and Tia @kaaviajames 🥰💃🏾🥰 #vacationloading 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #ShadyBaby."

Union and Wade, who are set to celebrate their 8th wedding anniversary on Aug. 30, are no strangers to displaying their affection for one another.

RELATED VIDEO: Gabrielle Union Jokes 3-Year-Old Daughter Kaavia Calls Parents by Their 'Full Government Names'

During last year's "Wade World Tour" in the Mediterranean, Union shared a series of snaps highlighting the views of Corsica from their boat. She included a sweet video of the two sharing a kiss as they watched the sunset in their bathing suits.

"Stop playin wit that man!!! 😂🛥🌊 #wadeworldtour2021 #wadeswithfriends #canirelax," the actress captioned the post.

