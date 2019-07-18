Major FOMO Alert! Watch Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Dance on a Yacht During Italy Vacation

Image zoom Dwyane Wade (L) and Gabrielle Union Gabrielle Union/Instagram

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are living it up!

While embarking on their “#WadeWorldTour,” the superstar couple have shared countless photos and videos from their summer trip to Italy, — spending much of their time soaking up the sun’s rays on board a super yacht.

On Wednesday, the America’s Got Talent judge, 36, posted posted a clip of her and Wade, 37, dancing on the boat during a sojourn in Capri amid a stunning sunset. The carefree couple showed off their moves to the tune "Pon De River, Pon De Bank" by Elephant Man and broke it down following a sweet kiss.

The former Miami Heat player was dressed in all black and colorful sneakers, while Union glowed in a white, wrap dress.

“Our lens. Our story,” the actress captioned the FOMO-inducing clip, adding on hashtags, “#WadeWorldTour2019,” “#567” and “#tighthipchallenge” and concluding with the song’s title: “🎶 Pon di river, pon di bank🎶.”

RELATED GALLERY: Star Tracks: Celebs on Vacation

Other images and videos saw the sexy spouses drinking wine, yacht lounging in different Italian cities and living it up in a club.

In another video post, Wade took the mic for his rendition of “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” — perhaps a nod to his wife’s movie 10 Things I Hate About You, which includes a memorable performance by Heath Ledger singing and dancing to the same song!

“On my Titanic ish, except I’m not letting Jack go out like that,” Union captioned one snapshot of herself with her arms spread wide, a glass of wine in one hand. “And I’ve got @dwadecellars rosé💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿”

RELATED VIDEO: See Gabrielle Union’s Latest New York & Company Line: “I Feel Confident to Reveal More of Myself”

Union and Wade’s trip comes less than a week after they attended the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards on July 11, with 8-month-old daughter Kaavia James in tow. Kaavia looked too cute in a white sundress paired with white sandals while her mom wore a peacock-patterned cocktail dress by Antonio Berardi and gold heels.

On Tuesday, the L.A.’s Finest actress shared a glamorous mother-daughter photograph to her Instagram account that showed just how much both beauties look alike. Photographer April Belle captured the ladies in the shot, which Union captioned, “Settled and Serving.”

The star wore a turquoise two-piece with a statement necklace, covered by a coordinating Aphrodite Goddess Kaftan by Sai Sankoh’s self-titled resort-wear brand.

“Thanks for doing my kaftan such justice,” Sankoh wrote in her own Instagram post of the picture.

Kaavia, meanwhile, matched her mom in a printed dress and head wrap — but the outfit was actually first seen on the youngster in the beginning of the month, when Union shared a photo of her daughter in the look on Kaavia’s personal Instagram page run by her famous parents.